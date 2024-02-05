New Jersey lottery players win big prizes playing Powerball, Mega Millions

New Jerseyans won some big prizes last week playing the Powerball and Mega Millions, the New Jersey Lottery announced on Monday.

Three Powerball tickets won $50,000 while a Mega Millions ticket was worth $10,000.

Here's a look at where the winning tickets were sold:

$50,000, Jan. 29, Powerball: ShopRite Liquors of Rockaway on Route 46 East in Dover (Morris County)

$50,000, Jan. 29, Powerball: West Long Branch BP station on 36 West in West Long Branch (Monmouth County)

$50,000, Jan. 31, Powerball: Food Bazaar on Elmora Avenue in Elizabeth (Union County)

$10,000, Jan. 30, Mega Millions, ShopRite of Hackensack on South River Street in Hackensack (Bergen County)

The Powerball lottery is held three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, while the Mega Millions is drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ lottery players win big playing Powerball, Mega Millions