New Jersey man accused of assaulting, biting police officer in Indiana County arrested

A man from New Jersey who is accused of assaulting a police officer in Indiana County has been arrested.

Pennsylvania State Police said they were first notified about a man trying to get drugs with fake prescriptions on March 9.

Police say 25-year-old William Tifa from Newark arrived at the Saltsburg Pharmacy on March 15 to try to use one of the fake prescriptions. Staff called the authorities to report the situation after Tifa briefly left the store.

Police tried to take Tifa into custody but say a physical altercation began where Tifa bit an officer’s arm at some point.

Tifa faces assault charges, fraud charges and resisting arrest. He will appear in court on March 30 for a preliminary hearing.

