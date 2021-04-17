New Jersey man accused of knocking woman unconscious, stealing her phone, car in Fairborn

Apr. 16—A New Jersey man is wanted on multiple charges after he reportedly knocked a woman unconscious after breaking into her Fairborn apartment through a barricaded door and then took her cellphone and car when she attempted to call police.

Dandre S. Burrell, 21, was charged with felonious assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

Burrell had traveled to Ohio from New Jersey after he and the victim met online, but he did not live with the victim.

On Sunday, police responded to the victim's apartment on an assault complaint and found her bleeding "profusely" from the mouth, according to court documents.

Burrell reportedly broke into the victim's apartment through a barricaded door while she was sleeping in her bedroom with her 2-year-old daughter.

"Burrell began asking [the victim] 'why' questions," the affidavit read. "[The victim] said she was barely awake and before she could answer Burrell, he punched her in the mouth, knocking her unconscious."

When she woke up and tried to call police, he took her phone from the bed and her keys before leaving in her car.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was unable to speak in detail about the incident due to the pain, according to court records.

Police issued a be on the look out alert, or BOLO, for Burrell. The Ohio State Highway Patrol later were involved in a chase involving the victim's vehicle on Interstate 70 before the car crashed and the driver fled.

Officers pinged the victim's phone to the area of the crash. Burrell was not found at the scene.

Earlier this month the victim also reported Burrell threatened to kill her, according to court records. He was arrested on telecommunications harassment and charged with menacing as well.

Police believe Burrell is returning to New Jersey. As of Friday afternoon, he was not in custody, according to Miami Valley Jails records.