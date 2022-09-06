New Jersey man accused of raping Penn State student in dorm room, police say

A New Jersey man was accused Tuesday of raping a Penn State student inside her dorm room.

Jacob S. Tillman, 20, told university police during an August interview there is “no doubt in my mind that I raped her,” a detective wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

“I want to acknowledge that I raped her, even though I don’t remember the act of doing it,” police quoted Tillman as saying. “Because at this point there is no doubt in my mind that it happened, from everything I remember and from everything she said.”

Tillman told police he used fake ID in June to get into a downtown State College bar, where he consumed a handful of mixed drinks. He was “significantly” intoxicated, police wrote, and made his way to Stone Hall.

Tillman claimed he had no recollection of the alleged rape, police wrote, though the woman offered a detailed account.

She told police Tillman groped her, became increasingly aggressive and raped her. She estimated telling him “no” or “stop” about 20 times, police wrote.

She told police she felt “defeated,” unable to escape the man who is “substantially larger and stronger than her.” Tillman was listed as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 185 pounds.

A detective wrote Tillman also “admitted guilt and apologized for his actions” in text messages, as well as a recorded phone call between Tillman and the woman.

Defense lawyer Matt McClenahen declined comment, writing in a text message that it would be “inappropriate for me to comment at this stage (in) the case.”

Tillman is not enrolled at Penn State for the fall semester, university spokeswoman Lisa Powers wrote in an email.

Allegations of sexual misconduct are reviewed by the university’s Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response and the Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response. Sanctions — which can include expulsion — can be applied if investigators determine a student violated the university’s Code of Conduct.

Tillman was charged with one felony count each of rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent assault.

He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Casey McClain, who released him on $100,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.