New Jersey man allegedly lured 11-year-old girl off street before kidnapping her: prosecutor

A New Jersey man is behind bars after he allegedly lured an 11-year-old girl off the street and into his car before kidnapping her, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Raquan Folk, 29, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree luring a child and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child via sexual conduct, Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a statement Monday.

Folk is accused of pulling up next to the young girl, who was walking along Ridge Avenue in Asbury Park, in a white Kia and convincing her to get into the car with him at approximately 5:30 p.m. on May 30, according to a joint investigation with the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and Asbury Park police.

Once she was in the car, he allegedly drove to neighboring Neptune Township, stopped the car and told the girl to take off her clothes.

GEORGIA MAN SENTENCED AFTER KIDNAPPING, SEXUALLY ASSAULTING COLLEGE STUDENTS WALKING HOME

Raquan Folk, 29, is accused of luring and kidnapping an 11-year-old girl in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

The girl asked Folk if she could use a bathroom, according to Santiago's statement, and he allegedly drove to a service station.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Once stopped at the service station, she reportedly ran from the car, flagged down a passerby and was taken to the Neptune Township Police Department.

KIDNAPPING SURVIVOR REMEMBERS DRAGGING 'COLD, HEAVY CHAIN' FROM CAPTOR'S DUNGEON DURING RESCUE

Folk was taken into custody without incident on Thursday and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, where he is awaiting a detention hearing with the county's Superior Court.

The state is filing a motion to keep him in custody as the case against him moves forward, Santiago said.

The prosecutor's office is encouraging anyone with additional information on this incident, or Folk's activities in general, to contact MCPO detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443.