New Jersey man arrested after alleged home invasion in northwest Marietta

Dec. 22—A New Jersey man was arrested Thursday after what Marietta police described as a "strange incident."

Harjit Singh, 32, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly attempting to enter a home on North St. Marys Lane, according to Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy.

Singh was still being booked into the Cobb jail around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, McPhilamy said, and police plan to charge him with home invasion, obstruction of justice, terroristic threats, aggravated battery and damage to property.

While an official report on the incident has not yet been released, McPhilamy offered details of what transpired around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

McPhilamy said Singh attempted to enter a home on North St. Mary's Lane through a side door, in addition to destroying the mailbox at the residence.

"The homeowner was in the process of having landscape work done and heard someone beating at a side door and assumed it was one of the landscapers," McPhilamy said.

Singh then verbally confronted the homeowner, McPhilamy said, before pushing his way in. McPhilamy said a struggle between Singh and the homeowner ensued, after which Singh left the house, returned and again attempted to enter the home.

McPhilamy said he was not aware of any weapon being recovered by police. The homeowner sustained minor injuries in the incident, he said.

McPhilamy said Singh "appeared to be in a mind-altered state" when police arrived shortly after the incident began, "either from some sort of illness or some sort of drug use."

Marietta police are still investigating the incident.

