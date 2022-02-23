New Jersey man arrested after allegedly stealing truck and cash from Adams Center bar

Feb. 23—ADAMS CENTER — A New Jersey man was arrested last week in Jefferson County for allegedly stealing a truck and cash from a bar in Adams Center.

Joseph R. Bradis, 41, was initially arrested and held in Monroe County on a criminal possession of stolen property charge before being turned over Thursday to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, which charged him with third- and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the sheriff's office said Mr. Bradis allegedly stole a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and cash from Spook Hill Bar and Grill, 12139 Route 11.

Mr. Bradis was remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.

The truck has been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.