New Jersey man arrested after attempted break-in at Hempfield home

Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 15—A New Jersey man is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison after state police said he tried to break into a Hempfield home Friday, according to court papers.

Colin Daniel O'Connor, 19, of Clarksboro, is charged with attempted burglary, harassment, resisting arrest, false identification and flight to avoid apprehension.

Troopers said they were called to Sarah Court at 5:40 p.m. by a resident who reported a man he did not know walking around on his property and trying to break in through a back door. The resident told police he confronted the man and asked what he was doing on the property. The suspect is accused of punching the resident in the face and running toward Woodhaven Drive and wooded areas, according to court papers.

Troopers were able to find the suspect within an hour based on a physical and clothing description the resident provided. Police said O'Connor refused to allow troopers to handcuff him and repeatedly resisted arrest after being found. He gave police a false identity, but investigators determined his name through items he was carrying, according to court papers. It was unclear from court papers why he was in the area.

He was arraigned Friday night and bail was set at $50,000. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for March 25.

O'Connor does not have a criminal history in Pennsylvania, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .

