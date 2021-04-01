New Jersey man brings new life to a historic men's clothing store

Catherine Garcia
·1 min read
Evan Harris has always been a sharp dresser, and he's hoping that his new men's store will help others embrace wearing their Sunday best all week long.

Harris, 21, started working in retail when he was 16. Because of the pandemic, the Trenton, New Jersey, native lost his job at a clothing store, and he took that as a sign to strike out on his own. His mother is a real estate agent, and she found him the perfect space in downtown Trenton to open up shop: the old location of Byers Men's Shop, founded in 1924.

"I just want to basically get people my own taste of suit wearing and kind of bring back the suit wearing," Harris told NJ Advance Media. "With COVID ... it's constantly bringing people inside and limiting people dressing up in general and going out."

His store is called BeSuited, and clients can choose their fabrics, patterns, styles, and accessories for a totally customized suit. BeSuited opened on Monday, just in time for Harris' 21st birthday, and his sister Ebony and cousin Rodney, who "knows his way around a suit," are helping Harris run the shop. He's excited about helping people improve their wardrobes and opening a space where they can "also sit down and enjoy" the atmosphere.

