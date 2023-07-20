New Jersey man called for help before dying at State Police station, AG office says

TRENTON - A Cumberland County man called police for assistance during an incident that led to his death in custody one day later, authorities say.

Daniel King, 30, of Millville died in a hospital on July 9, one day after being arrested at a Fordville Road home in Fairfield, the Attorney General's Office says.

According to a preliminary investigation, a New Jersey State Police trooper went to the residence around 7 p.m. when King requested a police escort to retrieve property there,

"Mr. King allegedly became confrontational and later assaulted the trooper," the Attorney General's Office said in a statement Wednesday.

"Mr. King continued to assault the trooper until two civilians intervened and assisted in the arrest of King," it said.

King was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and was taken to a New Jersey State Police station in Upper Deerfield.

"At the station, King suffered a medical episode and became unresponsive" around 8 p.m. Sunday, the statement said.

It said troopers provided emergency medical care to King, who died at 11:37 p.m. at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.

A state law requires an investigation into any death that occurs when a person is in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

