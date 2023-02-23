New Jersey man charged with attempted homicide in Pringle shooting

Feb. 23—PRINGLE — Police in Kingston arrested a man from New Jersey Thursday on attempted homicide charges in connection to a shooting that injured a man in Pringle earlier this month.

Mubarak Ibn Abdullah Wahid Muhammad, 45, of Phillipsburg, was identified as the driver of a vehicle when Kaliel Serrif Kareem Woody-Johnson was shot on Feb. 5, according to court records.

Police in court records say cellular phone usage and surveillance cameras placed Muhammad at the scene of the shooting in the area of 214 Union St.

Muhammad was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla in Forty Fort on charges of criminal attempt to commit homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Muhammad was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Barilla noted his extensive criminal record and stalking the victim.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a reported shooting in the area of 214 Union St. in Pringle finding Woody-Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m. Feb. 5.

Woody-Johnson was seated in the driver' seat of a vehicle when he was shot as the vehicle sustained damage to the front grill, hood and windshield, the complaint ays.

Police recovered four spent casings and two projectiles.

Woody-Johnson was transported to an area hospital.

Police learned Muhammad was driving a Honda Accord when an unknown passenger discharged several rounds striking Woody-Johnson, the complaint says.

The gunman was described as a black male with thick hair and wore a ninja type mask.

Police in the complaint say cellular phone numbers registered to Muhammad and Woody-Johnson were involved in an alleged incident reported to Phillipsburg, N.Y., police on Feb. 1. Police did not list details of the incident in Phillipsburg in the complaint.

A motive to the shooting remains unknown.