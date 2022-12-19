New Jersey man charged in chase through North Pocono

Dec. 19—A New Jersey man who nearly struck a state trooper and state Department of Transportation worker Friday in a stolen vehicle tried to hide out at the former Scranton Municipal Golf course after he crashed into a snowbank, authorities said.

Michael Roman gave himself away by leaving footprints in the snow for the police to follow to his hiding place, according to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Jeffrey Sokso.

Roman, 32, of 193 Lincoln Ave., Newark, is in the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Roman nearly struck a PennDOT worker who helped pull Roman's vehicle out of the snow Friday afternoon on Interstate 380 North near Moscow, the state police alleged.

State police tried to pull him over but Roman, behind the wheel of a stolen Honda CRV, refused to comply.

After Roman and the pursuing troopers merged onto I-84, Roman tried to swerve into a state police vehicle that pulled up alongside him. The trooper got out of the way.

Roman, however, lost control a short while later while passing vehicles and crashed into a snowbank.

Roman fled on foot toward the old Scranton Municipal Golf Course in Jefferson Twp. He left behind tracks in the snow, which the pursuing state troopers followed to the golf course's clubhouse.

State police saw a broken window and blood on the exterior and found him inside. Roman was taken into custody inside the clubhouse and transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center for the wounds suffered by breaking into the building.

Magisterial District Judge Laura M. Turlip arraigned Roman on Saturday and sent him to jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Dec. 28 on counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, burglary, fleeing and attempting to elude police, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.

