New Jersey man charged in Fairborn woman's attack now in Greene County Jail

Oct. 20—A New Jersey man is now in the Greene County Jail who was wanted after reportedly breaking into a Fairborn apartment through a barricaded door, knocking a woman unconscious and taking her cellphone and car when she tried to call police.

Dandre S. Burrell, 21, was indicted Oct. 8 for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, disrupting public services and failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, all felonies, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

A warrant was issued for Burrell's arrest, and he was eventually arrested in New Jersey and brought to Ohio, where he was booked at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday into the Greene County Jail, records show.

Burrell met the woman online, then traveled to Ohio from New Jersey, court records show.

He reportedly broke into the woman's apartment on April 11 through a barricaded door while she slept in her bedroom with her 2-year-old daughter.

Court documents said Burrell asked the victim questions and then punched her in the mouth, knocking her unconscious. After she woke up she tried to call police, but said Burrell took her phone and keys before leaving in her car.

Police responding to the woman's apartment noted she was bleeding "profusely" from the mouth, documents said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers later chased the woman's car on Interstate 70 until it crashed and the driver fled.

Burrell was not found at the scene, and pings of the woman's cellphone came back to the area of the crash.

Court records also showed that the woman reported Burrell threatened to kill her, and he was arrested on telecommunications harassment and menacing charges.

A Jan. 10, 2022, jury trial is scheduled in the case.