New Jersey man charged in hit-and-run death of Bristol Township man at McDonald's

A New Jersey man is charged in the hit-and-run death of a Bristol Township man last month.

On Friday, Daniel Stephen Dietrich, 45, was arraigned on charges alleging he struck Jason Smith, 47, at a Bristol Township McDonald's, then fled the scene on Feb. 5.

Dietrich, of Palmyra, Burlington County, is charged with homicide, accidents involving death of personal injury and accidents involving death or personal injury while not licensed. He was sent to Bucks County Prison without bail.

Bristol Township police and Bucks County Detectives received a tip Thursday about the vehicle that struck Smith, according to court documents. Smith was fatally struck by a truck while in the parking lot of McDonald's along Route 13, also called Bristol Pike, about 4 p.m.

Jason Smith with his fiancée Elise Poore. Smith, of Bristol Township, was killed in a hit-and-run outside a McDonald's in the township last month. Police have not identified who struck him

The tip included a picture of the truck, which investigators were able to track down to a home in Palmyra.

Police surveilled the home and found Dietrich, who had an active warrant for his arrest in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, entering the truck, police said. Dietrich was then taken into custody.

Dietrich spoke to police, and told them he had an altercation with Smith on Feb. 5, court documents state. He said he had gotten onto Route 13 from Interstate 95, and he may have cut Smith off when he was merging, police allege.

He told police that Smith refused to go through a green light at the intersection of Haines Road and Route 13, which caused him turn into the nearby McDonald's, according to police. Authorities viewed surveillance footage from that intersection and saw that wasn't the case.

Police said Smith turned onto Haines Road and turned left into the McDonald's, and Dietrich was following behind him the whole time, court documents state.

DA seeks help in fatal hit-and-run:Victim, driver exchanged words before fatal hit-and-run in McDonald's lot in Levittown: DA

Family seeks answers:'Heartbreaking': Questions remain a month after fatal Bristol Township hit-and-run

For subscribers:'Bristol Borough's going to miss someone who is a hero': Firefighter killed in hit and run remembered

Story continues

Smith parked alongside the restaurant while Dietrich backed into a spot in the lot, officials said.

Dietrich told investigators that Smith got out and went into his truck to get something, later identified as a hammer, and approached Dietrich's truck, officials said.

Dietrich then struck Smith and fled, charging documents allege. He did not stop to check on Smith, and he admitted he did not call 911 because his license was suspended, police said.

Authorities reviewed surveillance footage and determined Dietrich could have avoided striking Smith had he turned right instead of left, according to court documents.

Smith was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Smith, who lived in the Bristol area for six years and was living near Haines Road, was originally from the Easton area. He worked as a forklift operator and truck driver for Kelly Pipe in Fairless Hills.

Additional information is expected to be released by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office Monday.

Check back later for updates.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: NJ man charged with fatally striking Levittown man outside McDonald's