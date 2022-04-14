New Jersey man charged with laundering $530,000 from online romantic scam

FRANKLIN (Somerset) - A township man has been charged with laundering more than a half-million dollars from online romance scams into accounts in China, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Singapore and Mauritius.

William Kwabena Goeh, 47, of the township's Somerset section, was one of four people charged with money laundering conspiracy by federal authorities. Goehl was arrested Wednesday and released on $100,000 bond.

The others charged were Nana Yaw Marfo, 37, of Virginia; and Shannon Braxton, 45, and Chevon Braxton, 42, both of Maryland.

Goeh and the others used bank accounts and accounts at credit unions to launder the proceeds of money obtained by victims of romance scams, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

Several victims, many of whom were elderly, throughout the United States fell victim to romance scams after meeting individuals online who they thought were interested in a romantic relationship, Selinger said.

The victims sent thousands of dollars to accounts controlled by Goeh, Marfo, the Braxtons and others, believing the money was being sent for the benefit of their online romantic interest, Selinger said.

Goeh and Marfo opened up business bank accounts in the names of various entities to conceal the romance scam fraud proceeds.

Goeh allegedly received at least $530,000; Marfo received at least $4.7 million; Shannon Braxton received at least $500,000; and Chevon Braxton received at least $1.3 million.

The Braxtons withdrew a large portion of the fraud proceeds as cash, while Goeh and Marfo wired thousands of dollars overseas, Selin ger said.

