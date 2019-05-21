New Jersey man charged after peeing on young cancer victim's memorial

A New Jersey man was arrested on multiple charges after a Snapchat video showed him urinating on a young cancer victim's memorial at a park, ABC News reports.

Bryan Bellace, 23, was charged this week with lewdness, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and having an open alcoholic beverage in Underhill Park. His friend, Daniel Flippen, 23, who shot the video, was also charged with carrying open alcohol publicly.

The clip surfaced on Sunday, sparking outrage across social media and an investigation by the police. It showed Bellace drunkenly relieving himself on the shrine for Christian Clopp, a 9-year-old boy who inspired his community in the town of Mays Landing but succumbed to brain cancer in 2012.

"It was a big mistake I made," Bellace told ABC News. "I was intoxicated. I didn't know what I was doing at the time. When I came to my senses the next day, I realized I made a huge mistake. I wish I could take it all back and make things right."

Clopp's father Mark, a former police officer, posted about the incident on Monday, acknowledging that he originally wanted to take action into his own hands and hold Bellace and Flippen responsible.

"I admit, my initial reaction was to find you and beat you senseless in defense of my son’s honor and the distress you caused my family," Mark wrote on Facebook. "I am better than that. I hope it doesn’t take the heartache my family has lived through to open your eyes. Something is wrong in your life and you need to fix it."

The post, which received hundreds of comments condemning the perpetrators, also noted that supporters of the Clopp family had gone to the park to help disinfect the memorial following the incident.

"Those who went to clean the playground: You are the glue that holds this community together," Clopp said. "Your actions were kind, thoughtful and selfless. You are the example of 'loving thy neighbor.'"

In addition to being charged, Bellace was fired from the family plumbing business, his father Bruce told The Press of Atlantic City. Bruce said he learned about his son's actions from his wife, who received Facebook messages regarding the episode Sunday morning.

"Ultimately, it's my fault," Bruce said. "Maybe we didn't teach him right."