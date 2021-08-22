New Jersey man in custody charged with murders of two at Bedford hotel

Aug. 22—A New Jersey man faces multiple charges in the murder of two men at a Bedford hotel Saturday night, authorities said.

Theodore L. Luckey, 42, of Asbury Park, was arrested and charged on two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general would not identify the deadly weapon.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, Bedford police responded to the Country Inn and Suites at 250 South River Road after receiving multiple 911 calls. Two men were found dead, one in the lobby and a second in a hotel room.

The attorney general said the incident "appears to be contained" and all individuals have been identified, according to a news release. "At this time, there is no reason to believe that there is a threat to the public."

Autopsies are scheduled to be performed on the two victims, who were not identified by Sunday evening.

Authorities remained at the hotel well into Sunday; the entrance was blocked with yellow crime scene tape and vehicles were not permitted to enter. Investigators continued to arrive at the scene Sunday afternoon.

Late Sunday morning about a dozen people who had checked in to the hotel waited to get their belongings, which police brought out to the parking lot for them. Each person was interviewed before they left. It is unknown how many people were staying in the hotel Saturday night.

Crystal Milom and Jonathan Cunningham of the Bronx borough of New York City said they checked into the hotel Saturday and went to KFC for a bite to eat. When they returned, police told them no one could enter the property.

"We came back three hours later and they were still on lockdown," said Milom, who was in town visiting family for the weekend. The couple ended up checking into a nearby Best Western around midnight with only the clothes on their backs.

Several guests waiting to get their possessions said they were in town attending weddings in both Bedford and Sutton.

Story continues

Jordyn Beaudreau from Rhode Island and her boyfriend checked into the hotel around 3 p.m. and were at dinner when the killings took place. They returned to find the hotel closed at 9 p.m.

"We were trying to figure out what was going on," she said. "They wouldn't let us into the building, which was fair and understandable."

The two made their own accommodations at Fairfield Inn near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

"Right now, we are more concerned about trying to figure out refunds and stuff," Beaudreau said. "We were scheduled to stay here for three nights."

The New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit vehicle sat in front of the hotel, which is atop a hill off River Road. Emergency vehicles, including Bedford Police Department's Incident Command truck, lined the driveway.

Officer Timothy Hayden of the Bedford Police Department was on patrol and guarding the blocked entrance on Sunday morning. He said he could not comment on the case.

Milom and Cunningham were questioned by police before they got their bags and headed back to New York City.

"My brother has a house in the woods. We said, 'Let's get away from the New York scene,'" Milom said. "I guess we brought New York with us."

Union Leader Correspondent Kimberly Houghton contributed to this report.

Union Leader Correspondent Kimberly Houghton contributed to this report.