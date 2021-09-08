A New Jersey man filmed the stunning moment a tornado hit his home, and captured the devastation in the moments following the storm

The front of Kobylinski's house shows a lush lawn and a house in the distance. Later, parts of that building seem to have crumbled, while house objects and random debris are scattered across the lawn. Mark Kobylinski. Screenshot/Facebook

A tornado ripped through Mullica Hill, New Jersey, last week as Hurricane Ida swept the US northeast.

Mullica Hill resident Mark Kobylinski posted a three-minute video on Facebook capturing the moment his house was hit by the tornado.

The video shows how quickly and completely a tornado can destroy a home.

An EF-3 tornado rampaged across Mullica Hill, New Jersey, on Wednesday, as the flooding and violent winds - the remnants of Hurricane Ida - tore through the northeast US last week.

One local resident - Mark Kobylinski, from Pitman, New Jersey, happened to film a three-minute Facebook video of showing the before and after of a tornado that blew through his house.

In less than a minute, the storm caused thousands of dollars in damage.

"Incredible damage. Our neighborhood has been devastated but everyone is safe!" he wrote in his post.

Kobylinski, who appeared to be home alone, took shelter with his dog in his basement while the tornado hit his neighborhood. When he emerged from his basement - less than a minute later - the inside of his house had been turned upside down.

These photos show the sheer force of the devastation. As Kobylinski surveys his yard, it's easy to see the pieces of stray siding that have come loose from the force of the tornado.

You can also see that the house across the street, which was moments earlier intact, has now had some of its exterior paneling ripped off.

"Holy shit," says Kobylinski breathlessly as he takes in the destruction.

One of the windows in Kobylinski's living room shattered within seconds of the storm passing through.

The EF-3 tornado that hit Mullica Hill is one of seven tornados that swept New Jersey. It obliterated several homes in Mullica Hill neighborhoods, and nearly destroyed one of the state's largest dairy farms, ripping apart silos and trapping hundreds of cows.

At least 25 people have died in New Jersey in the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ida, many of whom perished in their cars while stuck in flash floods.

Mark Kobylinski did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

