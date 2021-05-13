New Jersey man flees I-80 traffic stop, police allege

Amanda Christman, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·1 min read

May 12—State police at Hazleton charged a New Jersey man after they say he fled a May 6 traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Jonathan I. Palacios, 25, Newark, faces fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment and two summary traffic violations. His bail was set at $75,000 Thursday by Magisterial District Judge Daniel O'Donnell, Butler Twp.

According to arrest papers:

Troopers found him sleeping inside a vehicle on the shoulder of I-80 west in Sugarloaf Twp. at 9:24 a.m. and woke him. Palacios said he was asleep because he was on his way to California, though he admitted to driving with a suspended license. His registration also expired Feb. 20. As the trooper checked his information, Palacios fled the scene, reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour as he weaved in and out of traffic.

He was stopped in the area of mile marker 245 while approaching traffic after the trooper conducted a pursuit intervention technique that sent Palacios' vehicle into the median. He wasn't injured, but upon apprehension told police, "I let you catch me."

— Amanda Christman

Contact the writer: achristman@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584

