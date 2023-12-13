New Jersey man indicted on charges of assault on four women, kidnapping and cyberstalking

For more than a year, a New Jersey man has posed as a medical professional on dating sites, luring women into dates then kidnapping and threatening to kill them, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

A New York grand jury returned an eight-count indictment on Herman Brightman, 30, of West New York, New Jersey. The indictment, unsealed this week, charges him with kidnapping, interstate travel to commit domestic violence, interstate communication of a threat, cyberstalking and interstate stalking.

"As alleged, for over a year, Herman Brightman preyed upon woman after woman using the internet to lure these women into meeting and dating him and posing as a nurse or nurse practitioner to gain their trust," said Damian Williams, U.S attorney for the Southern District of New York. "We thank and commend the courageous women who came forward to report Brightman."

Using Facebook and the dating app Hinge, Brightman presented himself to women as a nurse or nurse practitioner, sharing photos and videos of himself wearing hospital scrubs and lab coats. Between January 2022 and September 2023, Brightman began to act violently in relationships with four women, escalating the behavior if they tried to break up with him.

In July 2022, Brightman forced one of the women and her child at knifepoint to go from New York City to his home in New Jersey. He threatened to kill her and held her all night to keep her from escaping, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office. She escaped the following morning.

In August 2022, he attacked a Queens woman in her home and threatened to "gut" her with his knife. He bound her. When she tried to break up with him a week later, he called her repeatedly and threatened her.

Three months ago, he lured a woman he was dating into his car and forced her to call the Queens woman. He then punched her, chased her and put her in a chokehold. And a few weeks later, he assaulted and strangled a fourth woman and attempted to rape her, according to prosecutors.

Brightman has also used the names Nazir Griffiths and Nazir Luckett. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the U.S. Attorney's Office at 866-874-8900.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: New Jersey man indicted for assault, kidnapping, cyberstalking