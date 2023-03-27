New Jersey man who issued death threat to sheriff extradited to Volusia County

SANFORD - The New Jersey man who suggested in a chatroom that white supremacists murder Sheriff Mike Chitwood and get him out of their way in Volusia County got to meet the lawman Monday.

Richard Golden , 38, of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, arrived at the Orlando Sanford International Airport Monday afternoon and was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Golden was led off the plane by two members of the extradition team from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Upon reaching the airport apron, an investigator introduced Golden to the sheriff.

"I hope you enjoy your stay, Chitwood said to Golden. "Welcome to Florida."

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood holds up the photo of Richard Golden, a New Jersey man arrested for posting death threats in a hate group chatroom to the sheriff.

There was no reply.

Golden was arrested in New Jersey on March 6 and charged with second-degree felony written threats to kill or injure. Authorities described him as an unemployed, anti-law enforcement person who was living in a back bedroom at his mother's house.

Golden made the threat after Chitwood last month denounced a white supremacist group for spreading fear and antisemitic hate literature about the Jewish community in Volusia County.

"Just shoot Chitwood in the head and he stops being a problem," Golden wrote in the chat room, according to the sheriff. "They have to find a new guy to be the problem. But shooting Chitwood in the head solves an immediate problem permanently. Just shoot Chitwood in the head and murder him."

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man who threatened to kill Sheriff Mike Chitwood arrives in Florida