New Jersey man jailed for alleged assault at Monroeville hotel over extramarital affair, police say

A New Jersey man was placed in the Allegheny County Jail, his bail denied, after police say he assaulted another man at a Monroeville hotel, knocking him unconscious and causing severe facial trauma.

Vincent Serzan, 46, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person after an alleged incident Friday night at the DoubleTree Hotel on Mall Boulevard.

Monroeville police responded to the hotel around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a man lying on the side of the road, unconscious and bleeding.

Officers found a man lying next to the lobby doors unconscious with “severe facial trauma,” according to the complaint. One of the officers, who is also a paramedic, noted that the man was in critical condition. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and was placed on a ventilator and in a medically-induced coma. A doctor told officers “every bone in his face was broken,” according to the complaint.

Serzan was identified as the suspect by witnesses, according to court documents, and told officers he had an altercation with the victim, whom he said had an affair with his wife a few months ago. Serzan told officers the victim didn’t know Serzan knew about the affair. Serzan said he asked the victim to go outside to talk and he “snapped,” according to court documents.

A witness told police she saw the victim on the ground and Serzan sat on top of him, and “punched him seven to ten times, bounced his head on the ground, and maybe punched him a few more times.”

Serzan told police he hit the victims one or two times when he was standing, then three to four more times when he went down.

The victim’s current condition is not known.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next week.

