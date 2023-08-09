New Jersey man pleads guilty to passing counterfeit money in Dickson City, Scranton

Aug. 9—A New Jersey man pleaded guilty Tuesday to passing more than $2,500 in counterfeit money in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania stores last year.

In U.S. District Court, Brandon Williams, 35, of Mercer County, admitted to passing fake bills totaling $1,400 at the Michaels store in Dickson City and $750 at the CVS Pharmacy on Green Ridge Street in Scranton on April 20, 2022. He also admitted to passing $280 in counterfeit bills at a Walmart and $160 at a Weis Market, both in Montoursville, on April 23, 2022. He tried at the Dollar Tree in Bloomsburg but was unsuccessful, according to a news release Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

A federal grand jury indicted Williams on May 16 on five counts of passing counterfeit money in Lackawanna, Lycoming and Columbia counties. He pleaded guilty to one count.

U.S. Secret Service and police in Dickson City, Scranton, Montoursville and Hemlock Twp. investigated the case.

Williams faces up to 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine. No information was available on when he will be sentenced.

