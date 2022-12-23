New Jersey man pleads guilty to targeting Asian homeowners in multi-state burglaries

A New Jersey man admitted his involvement in a string of burglaries targeting the homes of Asian business owners in Northeastern states from 2016 to 2019.

Randi Barr, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property in Newark federal court on Thursday, according to a Justice Department release.

Barr is one of eight suspects accused of ransacking more than 50 Asian-owned homes in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware between December 2016 and March 2019. They allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry, firearms and other valuable items.

The crew allegedly began their scheme by placing their targets under surveillance. Once the homeowners were out, they would often break into unsecured second-floor windows.

One suspect said they targeted Asian homeowners because “it was believed that the victims kept large sums of currency and jewelry in their residences.” A note seized by authorities contained a list of addresses that used “derogatory descriptive terms” to identify their targets’ ethnicities.

The stolen goods were reportedly transported via interstate commerce, some of which reached Barr’s residences in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Barr faces up to five years in prison. He must also pay $250,000 in fines, or twice the amount of money involved in the offense, whichever is greater.

Barr is set to be sentenced on April 25, 2023.

