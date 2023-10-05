New Jersey man plows SUV into police station blaring '80s rock anthem; cops left flabbergasted

A New Jersey man was charged with terrorism after intentionally crashing his vehicle into a police station while blasting Guns N’ Roses’ "Welcome to the Jungle," the district attorney’s office said.

"We never could have expected what transpired that night. I am proud of the officers on how quickly they processed their emotions in such a critical incident," Independence Township Police Lt. Christopher Prell told Fox News Digital.

Authorities say that on Sept. 20, suspect John Hargreaves drove his gold Toyota SUV into the garage door of a home in Liberty Township, New Jersey, in an attempt to "scare or harass the homeowner," whom the suspect knew, according to the DA's office.

Hargreaves left the home and drove his vehicle to the Independence Township Police Department, the closest police station to the house he damaged, according to the DA’s office.

"The entire vehicle came to a final resting place in the squad room. The defendant exited the vehicle and appeared to be celebrating as officers apprehended him on scene as his car stereo blared the song 'Welcome to the Jungle,'" Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said in a statement.

The police department posted security footage that shows the department’s empty squad room before the car crashes through the building’s exterior wall and careens into a desk at about 7:36 p.m.

The suspect is seen hopping out of the vehicle quickly after the crash and immediately raising his hands as two officers enter the room. The officers appear shocked by the crash but immediately grabbed Hargreaves for a pat-down and took him into custody.

"Welcome to the Jungle," a 1987 hit song by Guns N' Roses, is not clearly heard in the audio of the crash, but authorities said the song "blared" from the car's stereo.

"The front entrance sustained heavy damage and will be closed until further notice. We ask that you call for any routine business that you may have with our office," the police department said on Facebook a day after the incident.

No injuries were reported in either crash.

"We were very lucky that the incident turned out the way it did. The main patrol table is a gathering point in our small office and usually has at least one officer seated around it," Prell told Fox News Digital.

"The officers in our agency take pride in treating people with the utmost professionalism in all of our interactions."

The police department is closed for repairs and to upgrade security measures, Prell said, adding the department will "continue to serve our community to the best of our ability."

Hargreaves was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, possession of a weapon and harassment in the crash into the home.

He was charged with one count of terrorism, causing widespread injury or damage, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal mischief in the crash at the station.

Hargreaves could face life in prison if convicted. He is being held at the Warren County Jail, according to the DA’s office.





