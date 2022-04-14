New Jersey man repeatedly runs over woman taking photos of his car: prosecutors

A New Jersey man was arrested after allegedly twice running over a 23-year-old woman who photographed his vehicle as he was trying to flee the scene of a fender-bender.

United County prosecutors have charged Vincent Jean of Elizabeth, N.J., with multiple counts including attempted murder after Tuesday’s road rage incident, which left his alleged victim “severely” injured.

Prosecutors said witnesses at the scene indicated the victim and the suspect were involved in a minor car crash that escalated into something much worse.

“After the accident, the male driver attempted to flee the scene and the victim, who was standing on the sidewalk, began taking photos of the suspect’s car in order to be able to identify him to the police,” prosecutors claim. “At that point, the suspect drove his car directly at the victim and she began to run onto the lawn to avoid being struck. The suspect drove onto the lawn and struck the victim, then drove over her before backing up and deliberately running her over a second time.”

The 56-year-old driver then fled in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, witnesses allege. Jean was later spotted by Elizabeth, N.J., police while sitting behind the wheel of his damaged vehicle.

Other charges against Jean include second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.