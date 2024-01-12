New Jersey man stole $3M from elderly couple while their personal assistant: feds

A New Jersey man has been hit with federal charges after allegedly embezzling close to $3 million from an elderly couple that employed him as a personal assistant.

Charles Gallo, 34, of Hawthorne, N.J., faces one count of wire fraud, the Justice Department said Thursday.

According to the complaint, Gallo was hired by the couple in 2018 to assist them with a number of tasks at their home, including paying their monthly bills, managing bank accounts and assisting them with computer and technology issues.

Prosecutors allege that for about a year starting in March 2022, Gallo misappropriated about $2.9 million from the victims by using their debit cards to withdraw large amounts of money from ATMs, opening a line of credit, cashing checks made payable to himself from their checking accounts and using their credit cards.

An investigator with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service alleged that Gallo bought items online and had them shipped to his residence and to a Bergen County library where he was also employed.

“The wire fraud charge carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest,” the Justice Department said.

The names, ages and residency of the couple were not disclosed.

A request for comment from Gallo’s attorney, Dennis Cleary, was not immediately returned.