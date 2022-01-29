New Jersey man wanted for killing former roommate arrested after being locked in garage

A New Jersey murder suspect was taken into custody this week thanks to the help of a man who trapped the alleged killer in his garage.

Andrew Kramer, 31, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Melissa Malcolm, 38, as well as two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is in custody in Philadelphia on weapons offenses and charges of simple assault and making terroristic threats, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday on its Facebook page.

Malcolm on Wednesday afternoon was found “fatally bludgeoned in her home” in Mount Laurel, N.J., about 19 miles east of Philadelphia, during a wellness check that was made after she didn’t show up for work, according to the office.

After allegedly killing Malcolm, with whom he lived until she asked him to move out, Kramer is accused of having fled in her 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, for which he faces charges of motor vehicle theft, and using her debit card early Jan. 26, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Philadelphia police took Kramer into custody later Wednesday after a half-hour of talking with him while he held a loaded handgun. The arrest followed reports of an armed man, who a caller said “he was able to lock ... in a garage” after the alleged killer threatened the caller “at gunpoint for refusing to provide a ride.”

“I’d like to commend the individual whom the defendant confronted in Philadelphia, for this level-headed and resourceful response to this frightening encounter,” said Prosecutor Scott A. Coffina.

The prosecutor’s office is looking to extradite Kramer to New Jersey.