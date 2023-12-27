New Jersey man, who won a $274 million lottery jackpot, has advice for the next winner

Lottery fever is spreading.

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $685 million, and the next drawing is tonight.

Michael Weirsky, a New Jersey man who won a massive jackpot in 2019, shared some advice with whoever wins this jackpot.

"Best thing I can tell him is to invest your money and learn how to say no because everybody’s going to come at you looking for money," he told ABC News.

Mike Weirsky speaks during a news conference Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Trenton, NJ.

More on wealth: Feeling richer? Here's how Monmouth County made the biggest wealth gains in NJ.

Weirsky, unemployed and living in Alpha, N.J., at the time of the 2019 drawing, won a $274 million jackpot, but it could have been a different story. After he bought two tickets that day, he left them on the counter in the QuickChek in Phillipsburg.

A stranger found the tickets and turned them into the store clerk, Weirsky said. He retrieved them from the store, and the next day, he checked his tickets on a lottery app while he was on the phone with his mother.

“I put the phone down, I put the ticket down, I sat there for a second — I said to my mother, ‘Hey, that just said I was the jackpot winner,’” he told the New York Times. “And she’s like, ‘What’s that mean?’”

“I said, ‘I won $273 million,’” he told her. “And she was like, ‘Get the hell out of here.’”

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Michael Weirsky won massive lottery in 2019, advises next winner