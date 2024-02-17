Has New Jersey mastered the art of chaos? Study says yes

Ever feel like there aren't enough hours in the day?

Having a busy schedule like grocery shopping, carpooling or attending that out-of-town game can claim free time.

And it doesn't stop there.

Whether it's work responsibilities, maintaining a home, or continuing education, most Americans experience hectic schedules every so often.

In fact 43% of people attribute their busy lives to their hobbies, while one in four struggle to find free time due to their parenting duties. according to Mixbook.com's new study.

Mixbook.com, an online photo website, conducted a study States Where Americans Live the Busiest Lives, which found that New Jersey has mastered the art of jam-packed schedules.

To determine which states have the most people living busy existences, Mixbook.com surveyed Americans across the country on their daily activities, such as: what percentage of their weeknights and weekends are planned and what responsibilities compel them to live a highly scheduled lifestyle.

The study created a busy schedule score for each state and city. With an overall score of 93.1, New Jersey ranks No. 4 for busy lives.

The top three states are: New York, Arizona, and California. The top three cities are: Charlotte, North Carolina; Phoenix, Arizona; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Here are key takeaways from the study:

Of the Americans who live a highly scheduled lifestyle, 38% say they are unhappy doing so.

When their calendar is full, 47% of Americans get anxious.

Of the Americans who live a highly scheduled lifestyle, 84% leave open space in their planning for relaxation.

When it comes to the weekend, 44% of Americans have half or more of their typical Saturday planned.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: New Jersey residents tend to have a busier schedule than others