New Jersey’s Menendez Faces Senate Seat Challenge After Charges

(Bloomberg) -- US Senator Robert Menendez will be challenged for his seat by Representative Andy Kim, a fellow New Jersey Democrat, after federal prosecutors handed down corruption charges against the longtime lawmaker.

“As a result, I feel compelled to run against him,” Kim said Saturday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Not something I expected to do, but NJ deserves better.”

Kim is among several prominent New Jersey Democrats, including Representatives Bill Pascrell and Mikie Sherrill — a former federal prosecutor — who joined Governor Phil Murphy in calling for the resignation of the state’s senior senator, who faces reelection next year.

Senator John Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, added his voice on Saturday, saying in a statement that Menendez “is not entitled to continue to wield influence over national policy” and should choose “an honorable exit.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Friday that Menendez, 69, will step aside as chairman of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Kim, 41, linked his post to a site asking for campaign donations.

The indictment in New York federal court alleges that Menendez, who is chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, abused his power to secretly benefit Egypt as well as the businessmen, including one seeking help with his own federal indictment. Another businessman sought the senator’s help to protect his company, the only authorized importer of halal meat to Egypt.

Menendez accused prosecutors of overreach, said “forces behind the scenes” are trying to “dig his political grave” and pledged to fight the allegations.

