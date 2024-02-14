New Jersey has the most dangerous roads for pedestrians, a study finds

At some point in life, nearly everyone has been a pedestrian, whether out on an evening stroll, crossing a busy street in the center of town or walking home from school or the bus stop as a kid.

A study has found that the overall number of pedestrian fatalities has increased by 53.34% since 2012. The research by High Rise Legal Funding aimed to determine the most dangerous time of day for pedestrians and the percentage of pedestrian fatalities in each state.

By gathering and analyzing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's fatality analysis reporting system, the study also found that New Jersey is the most dangerous state in the country for pedestrians, with 30.3% of all fatalities being pedestrians compared with the national figure of 17.3%. Fatalities are not on the rise in the state overall, though, data since 2020 showed.

Based on the data, the 10 states with the most dangerous roads for pedestrians are:

New Jersey: 30.3% of total fatalities.

Hawaii: 26.6%.

California: 25.9%.

New York 25.3%.

Alaska: 23.9%.

Maryland: 23%.

Florida: 21.9%.

Delaware: 21.3%.

New Mexico: 21.2%.

Washington: 21.2%.

According to the data, nighttime is the most dangerous time to be a pedestrian, with 50.7% of fatalities occurring between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Accounting for 43% of fatalities is the weekend, categorized by the NHTSA as 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Overall, the most dangerous time of the year for pedestrians is the holiday season, from October to December. In December alone from 2018 to 2021 there were 2,000 fatal accidents involving pedestrians, NHTSA said.

"With more drivers on the road during the holiday period, there is an increased likelihood for vehicle accidents to happen, with the National Safety Council estimating that between 400 and 600 fatalities happen each year during the holidays," said a spokesperson for High Rise Legal Funding. The study also attributed the high rate of pedestrian fatalities during the holidays to increased levels of alcohol consumption.

Finally, the group that is most at risk of fatality as a pedestrian is those ages 55 to 68, who made up 1,872 of the 7,388 total fatalities in 2021. The study said older pedestrians are more likely to die from injuries than younger pedestrians because the aging process makes bones and skin more fragile.

Why have pedestrian fatalities increased overall?

According to the study and the NHTSA, more people choose to walk instead of using a car, which means there are more pedestrians on the road and an overall higher risk of accidents.

Additionally, modern distractions such as cellphones shift people's focus from their surroundings to their social media or text messages.

"It is essential for pedestrians and drivers to practice caution when going out on the weekend or for holidays," said the High Rise Legal Funding spokesperson. "Reducing the length of time on or near the road will help increase safety."

NJ pedestrian fatality statistics

According to data from the New Jersey State Police, the numbers of pedestrian fatalities in New Jersey each year since 2020 were:

2024: 22 pedestrian fatalities as of Feb. 1.

2023: 177 total pedestrian fatalities.

2022: 191.

2021: 217.

2020: 179.

In 2023 there were 589 crashes and 621 total fatalities in the state.

Essex County saw the most pedestrian fatalities in 2023, with 24, followed by Middlesex County with 21 and Union County with 15.

Safety tips while walking near roads

There are numerous things pedestrians and drivers can do to improve safety on the road.

The following are some safety tips for pedestrians from the NHTSA:

Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

Walk on sidewalks when they are available.

If there is no sidewalk, walk against, or facing, traffic and stay as far away from it as possible.

Cross streets only at marked crosswalks and look in all directions before crossing.

If there is no crosswalk, look for a well-lit area and a large enough gap in traffic to cross the street safely.

Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways and parking lots.

Avoid walking along the road while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Embrace safe walking as a healthy form of transportation.

Safety tips for drivers

The following are some safety tips for drivers from the NHTSA:

Watch out for pedestrians at all times.

Use extra caution during nighttime or bad weather.

Slow down and be prepared to stop when entering a crosswalk.

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk, as there may be people crossing who cannot be seen.

Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Follow the speed limit, especially in areas such as school zones or neighborhoods, where there will likely be people and children walking.

Be extra cautious when backing up.

"When drivers maintain safe speeds and practice other safe driving behaviors, safer walking environments are created for you, your loved ones and others in your community," the NHTSA said.

