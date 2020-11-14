Jersey numbers climbing for COVID-19, with new statewide single-day total hitting all-time high of 4,395 cases

The COVID-19 second wave continued to pound New Jersey, with a record single-day total of 4,395 new positive cases announced Saturday.

The state, in addition to the highest number of one-day new cases since mid-April, reported 26 coronavirus deaths in a single day — the highest in a single 24-hour stretch since June 23, according to the latest from state officials.

“These numbers are alarming and concerning, to say the least,” tweeted New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe.”

The uptick in numbers came despite stricter restrictions imposed by the Jersey Democrat to slow the spread of the virus in recent days. On this past Thursday, Murphy instituted a 10 p.m. curfew on indoor dining at restaurants and bar while imposing a ban on indoor interstate sports.

In addition, 13 Jersey counties reported more than 100 new cases for the second day in a row. The biggest figures came from northern New Jersey, with Essex, Bergen and Passaic counties reporting the highest totals among the state’s 21 counties. Essex County, with COVID hotspot Newark, totaled 648 new single-day cases.

The COVID death toll in New Jersey now stands at 14,747, with the cumulative number of positive tests at 274,736.

