What jersey numbers did Clemson football freshmen get? Here’s the full list

Clemson football’s freshmen have their jersey numbers.

The team’s online roster for the 2024 season is updated as of Monday, and it includes new jersey numbers for 16 true freshman early enrollees. Here’s the full list:

CB Tavoy Feagin: No. 6

WR Bryant Wesco Jr.: No. 12

CB Corian Gipson: No. 12

RB David Eziomume: No. 24

S Ricardo Jones: No. 25

S Noah Dixon: No. 27

WR Chase Byrd: No. 29 (preferred walk-on)

S Joe Wilkinson: No. 31

LB Sammy Brown: No. 47

OL Elyjah Thurmon: No. 52

DT Champ Thompson: No. 56

OL Watson Young: No. 56

OL Mason Wade: No. 76

OL Ronan O’Connell: No. 77

K Nolan Hauser: No. 81

DE Adam Kissayi: No. 98

There are seven other true freshmen who don’t have an assigned jersey number because they aren’t enrolling at Clemson until the summer:

TE Christian Bentancur

DT Hevin Brown-Shuler

CB Ashton Hampton

LB C.J. Kubah-Taylor

DE Darien Mayo

WR T.J. Moore

LB Drew Woodaz

Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class ranked No. 12 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings and included two five-star recruits in Brown, a linebacker from Jefferson (Ga.) High School, and Wesco, a wide receiver from Midlothian (Tex.) High School.

The group also has seven players ranking among the top 200 in the 247Sports composite: LB Brown (No. 16), WR Wesco (No. 21), CB Gipson (No. 75) TE Bentancur (No. 77), WR Moore (No. 89), S Jones (No. 147) and DE Mayo (No. 159).