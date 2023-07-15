New Jersey nursing home shooting leaves 2 dead, police say
A shooting at a nursing home in Hackensack, New Jersey, left two elderly people dead Saturday morning, police said.
A 73-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds after officers responded to the scene following a 911 call before 9 a.m., the Hackensack Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook.
No other details were released about the cause of the shooting or the victims.
The Hackensack Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit are investigating.