New Jersey officially legalizes recreational marijuana

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Monday signed three bills to legalize and regulate marijuana in the state, following years of failed attempts by the legislature.

Why it matters: The bills will enact a ballot question that voters overwhelmingly approved last year, allowing people older than 21 to legally carry up to six ounces of marijuana.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The bills also allow for the sale of marijuana at state-licensed dispensaries.

  • New Jersey is the 13th state to legalize recreational marijuana.

Murphy's signature comes after a standoff between him and the legislature, during which Murphy declined to sign the bills unless the body established penalties for people under 21 who are caught with marijuana.

  • The legislature ultimately did so with 20 minutes left for Murphy to sign two of the bills.

What he's saying: "Our current marijuana prohibition laws have failed every test of social justice, which is why for years I’ve strongly supported the legalization of adult-use cannabis," Murphy said.

  • "Maintaining a status quo that allows tens of thousands, disproportionately people of color, to be arrested in New Jersey each year for low-level drug offenses is unjust and indefensible."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • New Jersey Legalizes Adult Use Of Recreational Marijuana

    Voters in the state approved legal cannabis by a wide margin in November's election.

  • New Jersey governor signs legislation legalizing recreational cannabis

    Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation on Monday making New Jersey the latest U.S. state to legalize marijuana for recreational use, but it is expected to take up to a year before dispensaries will begin selling cannabis to the public. The Democratic governor signed a package of three bills after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question in November to legalize adult use of the drug. The enactment came more than three years after Murphy campaigned for governor on the promise to make recreational use legal in the state.

  • All the states where marijuana is legal - and 5 more that voted to legalize it in November

    Marijuana is legal for all adults in 15 states, and for medical purposes in 34. Five more states recently voted to legalize it.

  • New Jersey Governor Signs Marijuana Legalization Into Law

    Voters approved measure last November, though it might be at least a year until sales officially begin

  • After long wait, New Jersey moves ahead on recreational pot

    A recreational marijuana marketplace, cannabis decriminalization and looser penalties for underage possession of the drug and alcohol became law Monday in New Jersey, more than three months after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to legalize adult use of the drug. Acknowledging that the legislation took much longer to be enacted than expected, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy cast aside critics' attacks the legislation was about filling the state's coffers with tax revenue or easing penalties on underage possession to the point of making policing difficult.

  • Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis

    Many took heed: Texans who could stocked up on food and water, while nonprofits and government agencies set out to help those who couldn’t. As temperatures plunged and snow and ice whipped the state, much of Texas’ power grid collapsed, followed by its water systems. Images of desperate Texans circulated worldwide.

  • 3 different Browns earn votes as the best offensive lineman for the 2020 season

    The Browns offensive line captured 3 of the top 8 places in the voting

  • Repurpose your extra rubber balloons with these fun and helpful tricks

    Leftover party supplies? Rubber balloons can have a variety of uses around the home!

  • Eric Trump blames ‘Biden policies’ for Texas freeze in bizarre interview

    Disaster in Texas was not caused by Biden policies

  • Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

    Ten U.S. corporations slashed donations to candidates seeking federal office by more than 90% in January, after pledging to cut off giving to the Republicans who supported former President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn his election defeat. None of the political action committees of 10 major companies reviewed by Reuters, including Microsoft Corp, Walmart Inc, AT&T Inc and Comcast Corp, donated to any of the 147 congressional Republicans who voted to support Trump's claims just hours after his supporters launched a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. Disclosures to the Federal Election Commission ahead of a Saturday filing deadline showed the group of corporate PACs affiliated with those 10 companies made $13,000 in new donations to candidates in January.

  • Ten French women who joined IS go on hunger strike in Syria camp

    Ten French women who joined the Islamic State have started a hunger strike in their detention camp in Syria in a bid to pressure France to bring them and their children back. The women have been held alongside over 64,000 people, mainly women and children believed to be relatives of jihadists, in squalid camps managed by Syrian Kurdish forces in the north since Islamic State fighters were defeated in Syria in 2019. They started the hunger strike "to protest against the stubborn refusal of French authorities to organise their and their children's repatriation," according to a statement released by two French lawyers representing the group on Sunday. "Faced with this endless and pointless arbitrary detention, these women have chosen to stop feeding themselves. They are only demanding one thing: to be judged for what they have done," it added. Earlier this month, human rights experts from the United Nations urged 57 countries, including Britain, France and the United States, to repatriate the wives and children of jihadists stuck in the squalid camps of Roj and Al Hol, in northern Syria.

  • Biden to temporarily target PPP loans to smallest businesses

    The Biden administration will temporarily prevent big businesses from applying for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, restricting applications to businesses with fewer than 20 employees, according to administration officials.Why it matters: The White House wants to target small businesses and ensure that they are not shut out of the application process, as some were during the first round of the program last spring.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.On Wednesday, a two-week window will open, where only business under the 20 employee threshold will be allowed to apply. The administration wants to ensure that small businesses, which account for 44% of GDP and employ roughly half of America's workers, have ample time to work with their banks and apply for loans and keep their businesses afloat.The administration will also change some eligibility requirements, concerning applicants with felony records, outstanding student loans and uncertain citizenship status. By the numbers: In the $900 billion relief package signed by President Trump in January, the Small Business Administration received an additional $284 billion to allocate to businesses. Some $134 billion of that pot of money has already been obligated. Since the first relief packages were passed last year, Congress has authorized $806 billion. In his American Rescue Plan, Biden is proposing an additional $7 billion. Applications for latest round of funding closes at the end of March. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Northern Ireland's DUP to take legal action against Brexit deal

    Members of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party are set to take part in legal action challenging part of Britain's divorce deal with the European Union, the party said on Sunday. The DUP oppose the Northern Ireland Protocol, which covers post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, because it creates barriers between the British region and the rest of the United Kingdom. The protocol was designed to protect the European Union's single market without creating a land border on the island of Ireland.

  • New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Signs Three Bills Legalizing Marijuana

    On Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed three bills that legalized marijuana in the state. Recreational sales could launch in late 2021.

  • Justin Bieber sells $8 million California estate once listed on Instagram. Take a look

    The pop star took a big loss on the stunning Beverly Hills home.

  • $1,400 stimulus checks could be approved by House this week. What happens next?

    “We’re working as quickly and expeditiously as we possibly can.”

  • Gambling addiction: A silent struggle for many Asian Americans

    Resources such as culturally appropriate treatment programs, bilingual or bicultural clinicians can be hard to find.

  • Dodge Challenger Crabbing On The Highway

    Oh, that’s not good…

  • Why using fear to promote COVID-19 vaccination and mask wearing could backfire

    Images of death have been used as a scare tactic in public health campaigns for years. Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesYou probably still remember public service ads that scared you: The cigarette smoker with throat cancer. The victims of a drunk driver. The guy who neglected his cholesterol lying in a morgue with a toe tag. With new, highly transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2 now spreading, some health professionals have started calling for the use of similar fear-based strategies to persuade people to follow social distancing rules and get vaccinated. There is compelling evidence that fear can change behavior, and there have been ethical arguments that using fear can be justified, particularly when threats are severe. As public health professors with expertise in history and ethics, we have been open in some situations to using fear in ways that help individuals understand the gravity of a crisis without creating stigma. But while the pandemic stakes might justify using hard-hitting strategies, the nation’s social and political context right now might cause it to backfire. Fear as a strategy has waxed and waned Fear can be a powerful motivator, and it can create strong, lasting memories. Public health officials’ willingness to use it to help change behavior in public health campaigns has waxed and waned for more than a century. From the late 19th century into the early 1920s, public health campaigns commonly sought to stir fear. Common tropes included flies menacing babies, immigrants represented as a microbial pestilence at the gates of the country, voluptuous female bodies with barely concealed skeletal faces who threatened to weaken a generation of troops with syphilis. The key theme was using fear to control harm from others. The Works Progress Administration created posters warning of the dangers of syphilis in the 1930s. Library of Congress Following World War II, epidemiological data emerged as the foundation of public health, and use of fear fell out of favor. The primary focus at the time was the rise of chronic “lifestyle” diseases, such as heart disease. Early behavioral research concluded fear backfired. An early, influential study, for example, suggested that when people became anxious about behavior, they might tune out or even engage more in dangerous behaviors, like smoking or drinking, to cope with the anxiety stimulated by fear-based messaging. But by the 1960s, health officials were trying to change behaviors related to smoking, eating and exercise, and they grappled with the limits of data and logic as tools to help the public. They turned again to scare tactics to try to deliver a gut punch. It was not enough to know that some behaviors were deadly. We had to react emotionally. Although there were concerns about using fear to manipulate people, leading ethicists began to argue that it could help people understand what was in their self-interest. A bit of a scare could help cut through the noise created by industries that made fat, sugar and tobacco alluring. It could help make population-level statistics personal. New York City has run tough anti-smoking campaigns. NYC Health Anti-tobacco campaigns were the first to show the devastating toll of smoking. They used graphic images of diseased lungs, of smokers gasping for breath through tracheotomies and eating through tubes, of clogged arteries and failing hearts. Those campaigns worked. And then came AIDS. Fear of the disease was hard to untangle from fear of those who suffered the most: gay men, sex workers, drug users, and the black and brown communities. The challenge was to destigmatize, to promote the human rights of those who only stood to be further marginalized if shunned and shamed. When it came to public health campaigns, human rights advocates argued, fear stigmatized and undermined the effort. A Canadian campaign against drunk driving showed the risks to others. When obesity became a public health crisis, and youth smoking rates and vaping experimentation were sounding alarm bells, public health campaigns once again adopted fear to try to shatter complacency. Obesity campaigns sought to stir parental dread about youth obesity. Evidence of the effectiveness of this fear-based approach mounted. Evidence, ethics and politics So, why not use fear to drive up vaccination rates and the use of masks, lockdowns and distancing now, at this moment of national fatigue? Why not sear into the national imagination images of makeshift morgues or of people dying alone, intubated in overwhelmed hospitals? Before we can answer these questions, we must first ask two others: Would fear be ethically acceptable in the context of COVID-19, and would it work? For people in high-risk groups – those who are older or have underlying conditions that put them at high risk for severe illness or death – the evidence on fear-based appeals suggests that hard-hitting campaigns can work. The strongest case for the efficacy of fear-based appeals comes from smoking: Emotional PSAs put out by organizations like the American Cancer Society beginning in the 1960s proved to be a powerful antidote to tobacco sales ads. Anti-tobacco crusaders found in fear a way to appeal to individuals’ self-interests. This CDC campaign used smokers’ stories as a warning. At this political moment, however, there are other considerations. Health officials have faced armed protesters outside their offices and homes. Many people seem to have lost the capacity to distinguish truth from falsehood. By instilling fear that government will go too far and erode civil liberties, some groups developed an effective political tool for overriding rationality in the face of science, even the evidence-based recommendations supporting face masks as protection against the coronavirus. Reliance on fear for public health messaging now could further erode trust in public health officials and scientists at a critical juncture. The nation desperately needs a strategy that can help break through pandemic denialism and through the politically charged environment, with its threatening and at times hysterical rhetoric that has created opposition to sound public health measures. Even if ethically warranted, fear-based tactics may be dismissed as just one more example of political manipulation and could carry as much risk as benefit. Instead, public health officials should boldly urge and, as they have during other crisis periods in the past, emphasize what has been sorely lacking: consistent, credible communication of the science at the national level.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Amy Lauren Fairchild, The Ohio State University and Ronald Bayer, Columbia University. Read more:Video: Current rates of vaccine hesitancy in the US could mean a long road to normalcyCoronavirus vaccines: health experts identify ways to build public trustAmericans have unrealistic expectations for a COVID-19 vaccine Amy Lauren Fairchild received funding from the Greenwall Foundation and the National Science Foundation. Ronald Bayer received funding from the Greenwall Foundation. .

  • Angelo Quinto’s Death Shows What Happens When Police Are Called For Mental Health Crises

    In December, Angelo Quinto, a Navy veteran from Antioch, California, stopped breathing after police violently subdued him during a mental health episode. When the Quinto family called 911 to assist the 30-year-old, who began suffering from “paranoia and anxiety” after being assaulted earlier that year, according to the Washington Post, they were expecting help in deescalating the situation. The officers who arrived at their home on December 23, however, were not there to help. Instead, Cassandra Quinto-Collins, his mother, said the officers became violent and kneeled down on her son’s neck to subdue him. Quinto was pinned down for nearly five minutes, according to his family, and died at a hospital nearby three days later. A video shot by Cassandra, which was publicly released on Thursday, shows the moment after Quinto was allegedly strangled by police. In the video, Quinto appears face down on the floor with his hands cuffed behind his back. He is unresponsive, and officers try shaking his body to wake him up. Quinto-Collins then asked: “what happened?” and asked the officers standing over his body if he had a pulse. Two officers then flip Quinto over, revealing his bloody face. He is quickly put into a white tarp bag and his body is transported out of the room. Throughout the video, the officers asked Quinto-Collins if her son had any “illegal drugs” in his system or if she “saw anything,” while she repeatedly explained that she just came home from work and didn’t know what happened. At the end of the footage from December 23, John Burris, the Quinto family’s attorney, featured a reenactment of the moments before he was no longer responding. Narrated by family members and lawyers, the reenactment shows officers pushing Quinto to the floor as he says “please don’t kill me,” twice. One officer then puts a knee to the back of Quinto’s neck, while another handcuffs him. According to their account, officers held him down for four and a half to five minutes total before noticing he was bleeding and turning him over. According to Lieutenant John Fortner, the Antioch Police Department did not want to publicize what happened to Angelo Quinto while they continued to investigate his cause of death and to maintain his family’s privacy. But the Quinto family has since expressed their regret in trusting the police at all. “When [Cassandra, Angelo’s mother] called 911, she was looking for help,” Robert Collins, Quinto’s stepfather, told the Mercury News. “She had no idea she was stepping into a system that’s broken.” Isabella Collins, Quinto’s sister, also said: “We trusted [the police] too much.” In the days following the video’s circulation, the Antioch Police Department has largely remained silent. Lieutenant John Fortner still maintains that the police officers on the scene remained nonviolent, despite the fatality that occurred from a distressed person being kneeled on. In a January statement, Fortner said that although the officers handcuffed Quinto, they never made use of any other excessive force. What is clear from Quinto’s death is, once again, how ill-equipped police officers are in the face of mental health crises. Quinto’s story is a tragedy that mirrors the death of Daniel Prude, who was pinned down and killed by police officers in Rochester, New York last December. Like Quinto, Prude needed assistance during a mental health episode; instead, the responding officers made fun of him, publicly, before suffocating him. Prude died of “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint” a week later. But not before footage of his death circulated online. It’s this type of excessive and uncontrolled force from police officers nationwide that continues to drive forward the movement to defund the police in the U.S. Social justice advocates, including the ACLU, believe that right now — as we continue to face death after death at the hands of police officers in America — communities will benefit from access to resources that are not police in times of emergency or distress. And that’s exactly what we need: professionals who can deescalate mental health crises without resorting to putting a knee in someone’s neck, the very thing that caused George Floyd to die and sparked a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. The Anti Police-Terror Project, an Oakland-based group focused on ending police violence against minorities, called for justice for Angelo Quinto on Monday: “A mental health crisis should not be a death sentence. PERIOD!” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Why Police Should Never Interact With KidsThe Officer Who Shot Jacob Black Won't Be ChargedDefunding The Police Starts On College Campuses