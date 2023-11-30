New Jersey parents rank high on the list of helping adult children pay bills

While younger generations struggle to pay rent and bills, there's often a net to catch them: their parents.

A new survey done by USA Today ranked New Jersey in the No. 2 spot for the amount of money parents give their adult children. In the study, in which only the top 36 most populous states were considered, neighboring New York and Pennsylvania ranked in the 12th and 35th positions, respectively.

The recent ranking surveyed 5,000 parents of adult children ages 22-40 and factored the percentage of parents that offer support to their adult children along with the amount of money parents give out to them.

The survey also took into account the variety of expenses parents help to pay.

Nationwide, younger generations have struggled to buy a home.

NJ parents pay for their adult children's debts

New Jersey is not unique, as 65% of American parents help their adult children.

According to the survey, money for groceries is the most common type of support parents provide their adult children, followed by rent and mortgage expenses, then telephone bills.

Personal debt, on the other hand, was the type of expense American parents are less likely to assist their adult children with. But in New Jersey, as parents specifically stood out because they're more likely to be paying their children’s debts.

On average, New Jersey parents give $583 to their adult children monthly.

Other key findings from the survey:

51% of parents believe millennials need more financial support than previous generations because of current economic conditions.

43% of American parents said their support is offered with no contingencies.

Parents in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are the least likely to financially support their adult children.

Parents in Louisiana, Georgia and Texas are the most likely to support their children by paying phone bills.

Parents in Colorado, Washington and California are the most likely to pay for subscriptions like Netflix and Spotify.

Parents in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California are the most likely to help with debt payments.

