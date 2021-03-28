New Jersey parents sue school districts to force them to reopen

Ivana Saric
·2 min read

Successful lawsuits waged by parents in three New Jersey school districts have prompted returns to some in-person classes, and invited interest from parents across the state seeking to do the same, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Parents in 30 districts in New Jersey have sought guidance from the plaintiffs in the original suits on how to organize similar efforts, illustrating the frustration of parents who feel virtual schooling has left their children "anxious, lonely and losing their zest for learning" the Journal writes.

  • The push to re-open schools at least partially comes even as cases in New Jersey surge, with the number of COVID-19 infections rising by 37% in the last month.

The big picture: According to one of the plaintiffs, Steven Baffico, even parents from other states like California have reached out for advice.

  • Baffico added that another three districts in New Jersey are preparing complaints, and parents in 14 other districts are organizing to do the same, per the WSJ

State of play: Parents in New York's Grand Island school district filed a suit earlier this month to fight for a full reopening of schools, asking the court to force the district to abandon its current hybrid model, ABC 7 reports.

Lawsuits have also been filed due to concerns about how school districts plan to reopen.

  • Parents in Illinois' Indian Prairies School District 204 filed a suit alleging that a lack of transparency concerning re-opening plans violated the state's Open Meetings Act.

  • The city of San Francisco filed a suit against its school district in February, claiming that the district's lack of reopening plans for in-person learning violated the law. Last week the city asked the presiding judge to force schools to re-open for in-person learning by the end of April, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

  • Few US students ever repeat a grade but that could change due to COVID-19

    Will it take longer for students to graduate because of the pandemic? valentinrussanov/E+ via Getty ImagesWith in-person instruction becoming the exception rather than the norm, 54% of parents with school-age children expressed concern that their children could fall behind academically, according to a poll conducted over the summer of 2020. Initial projections from the Northwest Evaluation Association, which conducts research and creates commonly used standardized tests, suggest that these fears are well-grounded, especially for children from low-income families. Based on the association’s findings and my own research regarding academic achievement and socioeconomic status, I believe it’s likely, based on these early projections, that the widespread and rapid switch to remote schooling will have negative long-term academic consequences. One possibility is that the share of students who end up repeating at least one grade at some point could rise due to this unprecedented disruption. According to government data collected in 2018, only about 6% of U.S. students had to repeat a grade before graduating from high school prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any potential effort to make students repeat a grade when they can’t demonstrate they have learned enough to advance to the next one would build on some recent precedents. Starting in 2001 with the No Child Left Behind Act, reading proficiency by third grade became one of the federal mandates for schools to receive designated streams of federal funding. This federal legislation, combined with research indicating that children who couldn’t yet read fared better when they repeated a grade, brought about a wave of state-level legislation. So far, a total of 16 states have enacted laws that prevent students from moving on from third grade until they are considered proficient on standardized reading tests. These state laws vary. Some states, like Florida, require students who aren’t reading well enough to repeat third grade altogether. Others, such as Minnesota, let children move onto fourth grade and provide them with supplemental reading assistance until they can read at what the state deems to be a third-grade level. In practice, students typically don’t repeat more than one grade. I consider it likely that the academic consequences of the extended period of remote learning that began in March 2020 will be unequal. These consequences are bound to fall more heavily on students who are growing up facing persistent economic hardship. The practice of making children who are struggling to learn how to read repeat third grade, however well-intentioned, can be risky. For example, students who repeat a grade can feel stigmatized and less motivated to learn. Therefore, I believe parents, educators and policymakers will all need to try to address the inevitable gaps in learning bound to arise from widespread remote learning during the pandemic. [Like what you’ve read? Want more? Sign up for The Conversation’s daily newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Pamela Davis-Kean, University of Michigan. Read more:3 ways to promote social skills in homebound kidsUntil teachers feel safe, widespread in-person K-12 schooling may prove impossible in USWith kids spending more waking hours on screens than ever, here’s what parents need to worry about Pamela Davis-Kean receives funding from the National Science Foundation and the National Institute for Child Health and Development (NICHD).

  • Female Afghan student given chance to study for fully-funded masters degree at Oxford

    A female student from war-torn Afghanistan is being offered the opportunity to study for a fully-funded masters degree at Oxford University in a world first. Oriel College has teamed up with the Yalda Hakim Foundation to offer the one-year course to an Afghan woman who might otherwise be denied access to postgraduate study. Almost two decades since the fall of the Taliban, Afghanistan remains one of the worst places in the world for girls to go to school and university. Attacks against female students and their teachers and professors continue. Eighty-five per cent of the 3.5 million children out of education in Afghanistan are girls. Amid a spate of fatal shootings and the kidnapping of staff and students, universities in Afghanistan have to be protected by armed guards. Female students are often forced to lie to their families in order to attend because it is generally frowned upon for Afghan women to go on to higher education. Ms Hakim, a Kabul-born journalist who has worked for BBC World News since 2012, has brokered the scholarship with Oriel to "offer one Afghan woman the opportunity for an educational experience free from the threat of violence, at one of the best universities in the world, where they can expand their knowledge and build networks that will help transform them into a leader for the future". She told The Telegraph: "I've been back to the hospital where I was born and thought 'this could have been my life'. People look at me working at the BBC and see an Afghan woman who has made it. Yet the reality for a young woman living in Afghanistan today is that they are lucky if they can even get to university. "We want to give this opportunity to a young Afghan woman who would never dream of walking the halls of Oriel, where so many great thinkers have walked." Founded in 1326, Oriel's alumni include the explorer Sir Walter Raleigh, the industrialist Cecil Rhodes and the Countdown presenter Rachel Riley. The college is currently deciding whether to remove a statue of Rhodes amid protests over his imperialist past. Oriel's Provost, Lord Mendoza, said: "We are so delighted to be partnering with the Yalda Hakim Foundation on this scholarship, which will provide a fantastic opportunity for a young Afghan woman to benefit from all of the wonderful opportunities that study at Oxford provides. "We are looking forward to welcoming the recipient into our lively postgraduate community and to supporting them in their educational endeavours." The scholarship, for the 2022-23 academic year, will be offered on the basis of academic merit and potential to a student already studying at a university in Afghanistan. Nearly 70 per cent of postgraduate students at Oriel currently attend from one of more than 40 countries outside the UK.

  • Rep. Judy Chu concerned local officials won't designate Atlanta shootings a hate crime

    Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" that she was concerned that the suspect in the Atlanta spa shootings, where six of the eight victims were Asian women, would not be charged with a hate crime. Why it matters: While Georgia already has hate crimes laws in place, Chu is calling for a federal investigation led by the Department of Justice "to ensure that there are the resources necessary to provide the evidence to declare it a hate crime."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA potential DOJ investigation would include tracing the shooter's steps and interviewing sources in their native languages and looking at the suspect's social media history, Chu said.Chu and members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus traveled to Georgia this weekend to retrace the shooter's steps. “It becomes clear to us, all three spas were Asian spas where there was a certainty that if he shot into them he was going to kill Asian women.” “It should not have to fall on the Department of Justice, but let me tell you that our whole hate crimes system in the United States is quite flawed,” Chu said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Many history interpreters of color carry weight of racism

    Stephen Seals stood onstage waiting to be auctioned off. The scene, titled “What Holds the Future,” was Seals’ first scripted piece at Colonial Williamsburg, an immersive living-history museum in Williamsburg, Virginia, where costumed interpreters of history reenact scenes from the colonial past and portray figures from that period. As historic sites like Colonial Williamsburg are working to be more racially inclusive, many actor-interpreters of color say they appreciate the efforts.

  • Oatmeal yes, eggs no: Gaps emerge in U.S. anti-hunger push for children

    When the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of U.S. schools a year ago, Congress took action to ensure that low-income families whose children received free meals at school would have money to buy food on their own. But nobody told AmberLee McCann. The single mother, who cares for foster children along with her two sons, quickly ran through her savings after she quit her jobs at a veterinary practice and a real estate firm because she has underlying health issues and feared catching COVID-19, and money was running low.

  • With Texas Classrooms Reopening and No State Mask Mandate, School Nurses Have Become Crucial in Battling Pandemic — But Districts Aren’t Required to Have Them

    This article is published in partnership with TexasTribune.org. Working as a school nurse is “not just ice and boo-boos.” That’s how Marisa Thomison, a nurse at a Hutto Independent School District elementary school, explains her profession, which has become a crucial component of public health during the pandemic. At Veterans’ Hill Elementary School, she manages […]

  • Federal Investigators Accuse Instagram Influencer 'Jay Mazini' Of Million-Dollar Bitcoin Scam

    U.S. federal authorities are accusing an Instagram user of defrauding followers for millions of dollars in Bitcoin. What Happened: The accusations are against Jegara Igbara, who investigators say used the social media handle “Jay Mazini." A press release put out last week by the Justice Department's U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York details the accusations and includes supporting statements from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service. Igbara allegedly defrauded his social media followers out of millions of dollars by promising to buy their Bitcoin “at prices 3.5% to 5% over market value” and sending them fake screenshots of confirmed wire transfers. Igbara allegedly claimed that he was willing to pay above-market prices because the traditional Bitcoin exchanges were limiting how much Bitcoin he could purchase. Investigators say Igbara's Instagram account had nearly 1 million followers and he posted videos of himself handing out large amounts of cash to people as gifts. They say he also used his Twitter account to promote his scam. 'Buyer Beware': According to a press release from the U.S Department of Justice, Igbara never actually sent the money and stole at least $2.5 million worth of Bitcoin from victims. “Igbara used his immense social media popularity to dupe his followers into selling him Bitcoin,” said Mark Lesko, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Court documents detailing the experiences of several victims revealed that one person transferred approximately 54 Bitcoin to Igbara. The person only received $500,000 in payments of the $2.56 million promised, according to the documents. Igbara is said to have provided multiple, varying explanations for the failure of the wire transfers to arrive. “Buyer beware when making purchases of Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency over social media,” said Jonathan Larsen, an investigator for the Internal Revenue Service. Igbara is being held by authorities on state charges in New Jersey, and his social media accounts have been deleted. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNFTS.com Wants To Sell Domain Name For MillionControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Moderna Covid vaccine to be introduced in UK from April

    How lockdown fatigue and lack of vaccine put Africa at risk of Covid surge On Monday we can put pandemic behind us, says NHS chief Exclusive: How the UK sought Taiwan's help to control Coronavirus Care staff may have to sign new job contracts so they take up jab Lost in lockdown: ‘It has been a living nightmare’ Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial A third covid vaccine - Moderna - will arrive in the UK next month, ministers have confirmed. In total, Britain has ordered 17 million doses of the vaccine, which works in a similar way to the Pfizer jab. More than than 500,000 doses of Moderna are due to arrive in the first batch, the Mail on Sunday reports. On current trends, this could be used in less than a day. But it will add to stocks of Pfizer and Astra Zeneca, as the programme continues to administer second doses to millions of people aged 50 and over, and growing numbers of younger people. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden clarified that April is the month when the Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive in the UK. He told The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC that the vaccination programme remains "on course", adding: "We expect that in April Moderna will come." Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said the data on the Moderna vaccine was very promising. When asked on BBC Breakfast on Sunday if the Moderna vaccine could open the door to people under 50 being vaccinated, he said: "We examined the data from Moderna which looks very promising. "If we've caught up with all those over-50s we want to reach out to, it makes sense to go toward our next age group, which is the 40 to 49-year-old age group." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Paris doctors warn of catastrophic overload of virus cases

    Critical care doctors in Paris say surging coronavirus infections could soon overwhelm their ability to care for the sick in the French capital's hospitals, possibly forcing them to choose which patients they have the resources to save. The doctors predicted that softer new restrictions imposed this month on Paris and some other regions won't quickly bring the resurgent epidemic under control.

  • Prosecutors struggle with consistent story in Jan. 6 cases

    There’s little doubt the Oath Keepers were planning for something on Jan. 6. The question at the heart of the criminal case against its members and associates in the attack on the U.S. Capitol is: What, exactly, did they intend to do? Authorities suggested for weeks in court hearings and papers that members of the far-right militia group plotted their attack in advance in an effort to block the peaceful transition of power.

  • California parents file lawsuit after teacher’s racist outburst on Zoom call

    The teacher was disparaging the student and his mother after she thought the call ended, deeply upsetting the sixth-grader who was still listening to the call.

  • Hong Kong says initial investigation of BioNTech vaccines shows no 'obvious systemic factors'

    Hong Kong's government said an initial investigation by Germany's BioNTech and Fosun Industrial into its coronavirus vaccine did not show any "obvious systemic factors" during packaging after use of the vaccine was suspended in the city and neighbouring Macau this week. Authorities on Wednesday halted the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech citing defective packaging, triggering confusion in inoculation centres across the city.

  • Arkansas gov. signs law letting doctors refuse to treat on basis of morality, religion

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signed legislation on Friday that will allow doctors to turn away some patients due to religious or moral objections.Why it matters: It's a move opponents say will enable service providers to discriminate against patients, including LGBTQ people and others, AP writes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The provision, which won't take effect until this summer, gives providers "the right to not participate in non-emergency treatments that violate their conscience." It also claims to prohibit discrimination, per AP.Refusal laws, often called “conscience” laws, are also deemed "dangerous" for women, per NARAL. Such measures "permit a broad range of individuals and institutions—including hospitals, health-care providers, pharmacists, employers, and insurers— to refuse to provide, pay, counsel, or even refer for medical treatment."The new law is likely to face a challenge in court.Worth noting: The Trump administration issued a similar rule in May 2019, allowing health care workers to refuse to provide operations like abortion, sterilization or assisted suicide, according to NPR.A federal judge struck the rule down before it took effect, per CNBC.What they're saying: "I support this right of conscience so long as emergency care is exempted and conscience objection cannot be used to deny general health service to any class of people," Hutchinson said in a statement. Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David said: “Governor Hutchinson is proving himself to be a cruel opponent of equality by signing this draconian medical refusal bill,” per a Friday afternoon statement.HRC cited a number of scenarios in which a medical worker's refusal to provide non-emergency treatment could cause serious harm, such as:Pharmacies refusing to fill prescriptions for birth control and antiretrovirals to treat HIV infection.A doctor refusing to maintain hormone treatments for a trans patient who needed inpatient care for an infection.The big picture: LGBTQ people already face discrimination in health care and are often likely to skip routine care, per the Center for American Progress. It comes as part of a series of measures aimed at transgender people, many of which flew through the state's Republican-led legislature this year. Hutchinson on Thursday signed into law a measure to bar trans women and girls from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • If vaccinated, 'you're pretty unlikely to transmit it to others': Dr. Ashish Jha

    Jon Karl interviews Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, on "This Week."

  • Democrats sound the alarm over sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws

    Hours after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a controversial new measure into law that tightens restrictions on voting, Democrats condemned it as a racially-targeted, brazen attempt to make sure Republicans can prevail in future elections.

  • Alabama Weatherman Finds Out His Home Was Hit by a Tornado Live on Air: 'It Is a Huge Mess'

    WBMA chief meteorologist James Spann continued to report live as a tornado hit his community while his wife was home

  • Biden tells Johnson they should build massive global infrastructure plan to rival China

    Joe Biden said he suggested to Boris Johnson in a phone call on Friday that they should have a massive infrastructure plan to rival China's Belt and Road initiative. The US president, in his second call with the British Prime Minister since taking office, said he was concerned that Beijing's project would significantly expand its economic and political influence. "I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative, pulling from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help," Mr Biden told reporters. China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure scheme launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping involving development and investment initiatives that would stretch from East Asia to Europe.

  • Georgia GOP election official who debunked Trump's fraud claims defends state's new voting restrictions

    Gabriel Sterling, a Republican election official in Georgia, made a name for himself late last year when he defended the integrity of his state's presidential vote and frequently debunked former President Donald Trump's claims of fraud. Now, though, he's defending a controversial new state voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last week that critics say will particularly affect voters of color. In an interview with MSNBC's Joshua Johnson on Friday night, Sterling did not appear to agree with his fellow Georgia Republicans, including Kemp, who argued that reforms were necessary after the 2020 election, even though there's no evidence of widespread fraud despite multiple recounts and an audit of ballot signatures. "Politicians gonna politic," but that doesn't mean there aren't "good things" in the law, he said, praising the switch from signature verification to identification number verification, in particular. “Politics is gonna politic” top GA elections official @GabrielSterling tells @NBCJoshua. “They wanted to do this in response to a lot of the fraudulent claims of the president, absolutely. But it doesn’t mean there aren’t good things [in the law].” pic.twitter.com/Fz8Cy3K5zy — The Week with Joshua Johnson (@TheWeekMSNBC) March 26, 2021 "Nothing in this bill suppresses anyone's vote," Sterling wrote on Twitter later. "Those saying so are just stirring the pot and raising money. The claim of voter suppression has the same level of truth as the claims of voter fraud in the last election." The Week's Bonnie Krisitian writes that there are indeed "some common sense reforms" in the bill, as Sterling argues, but other measures, like criminalizing both photographing your own ballot and giving people food and water while they wait in line to vote or reducing the number of absentee ballot boxes available and limiting the time someone can request an absentee ballot, are "blatantly restrictive." Read more at The Week. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesBirx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemicIs nuclear fusion the answer?

  • Chet Hanks decides now would be a good time to declare a "white boy summer"

    The saga of actor and musician Chester “Chet Haze” Hanks—son of Tom and Rita, half-brother of Colin, minor actor in the live-action Bratz movie—took another twist this weekend, as Hanks decided that now, somehow, would be a good time to declare 2021 to be a “white boy summer.” And if you just full-body flinched at reading those words, imagining all the horrifying permutations of what such a grim season could entail, don’t worry: Hanks doesn’t mean it in, like, a gross way.

  • In Minneapolis, an immigrant street struggles to recover

    Nearly all the wreckage along Lake Street has been hauled away. The police station is empty, its entryway sealed with stacked concrete blocks like a street corner pharaoh’s tomb. The street, the focus of so much violence when protests raged through Minneapolis after George Floyd died in police custody, looks almost normal in places.