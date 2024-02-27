Jersey people gather in support of Gaza ceasefire

About 60 people stood in support at the Royal Square ahead of the proposition

People have gathered in support of a proposition calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas have been at war since Hamas gunmen launched an attack on Israel from Gaza in early October.

About 60 people gathered in the Royal Square to support the proposition, put forward by Deputy Montford Tadier.

Organiser Natalie Strecker, from the Jersey Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said a ceasefire had to be called.

She said those outside the Royal Square were there to "ask our government what is the only moral and legal stance today, and to support a permanent ceasefire".

She added: "Despite going out into the streets for weeks now asking for the most basic expression of humanity, which should be calling for a ceasefire... our government has done absolutely nothing."

In October, Jersey's religious leaders joined the then Chief Minister Kristina Moore in calling for "co-operation, not confrontation" in regard to the conflict.

Jill Bartholomew said Jersey needed to take its own stand.

She said: "I think it's a very sad, sad situation on both sides and I think it's a very, very sad situation that thousands of people are dying.

"I think the only option is a ceasefire at present and then negotiations take place afterwards.

"I feel we should be making our own stand and not just blindly following what is being done in the UK."

Sayid Hussain said: "It's wrong - you're not taking a side, you're saying it's wrong.

"It just needs to end."

Maureen Shenkin said there had been many demonstrations in Jersey in support of Palestine but that there had not been a demonstration for "the hostages, praying and hoping that all will turn out right".

The debate of the proposition began at 14:00 GMT.

