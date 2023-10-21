Jersey people with high PFAS levels could get treatment

PFAS, used in firefighting foam, leaked into the area by the airport's fire training ground in the early 1990s

Experts have recommended that a blood treatment is offered to Jersey people with high levels of PFAS.

PFAS, used in firefighting foam, leaked into the area by Jersey Airport's fire training ground in the early 1990s.

Blood tests of residents were carried out in 2022 and many had elevated levels of a PFAS compound.

The PFAS Scientific Advisory Panel, which makes recommendations, was set up by Public Health in May.

Members met islanders who participated in the blood testing programme and in a draft report, recommended therapeutic phlebotomy for those affected.

The draft report is open for public input until 25 October by emailing Public Health, with comments going to the panel before the report is submitted to ministers for consideration.

Therapeutic phlebotomy is a procedure that involves removing some blood from the body to lower the concentration of PFAS.

The panel also launched the second of five reports, which will assess the impact of exposure to PFAS on health.

PFAS have been branded "forever chemicals" because they take a long time to break down.

In addition, the panel visited a site in St Peter where the Natural Environment team were testing water samples and observed the area near the airport, where PFAS contamination was detected.

Dr Steve Hajioff, independent chair of the panel, said: "We have asked those affected to come forward as experts by experience.

"We intend to recommend to ministers that a therapeutic phlebotomy service is set up and offered to islanders who were previously tested and where it is appropriate based on their individual circumstances."

