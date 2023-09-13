New Jersey police finally track down, capture gator on the loose for weeks
An alligator that had kept residents in Piscataway, New Jersey, on the edge for weeks, was captured by the local police department
Ekeler's Edge is back in its regular season grind with Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joining Matt Harmon to recap a wild Week 1 in the NFL and look ahead to Week 2.
Everything you need to know about the 2023 MTV VMAs.
An image of a Cybertruck-inspired Tesla robotaxi concept was revealed in the new Elon Musk biography by Walter Isaacson that launched Tuesday. The two-door, two-seater, "Cybertruck-like" compact vehicle is complete with angular edges and what looks like a fingerprint-inducing stainless steel finish. It's not clear how early that design was, but the photo is in a section of the book that introduced Autopilot (Tesla's advanced driver assistance system) and Musk's life between 2014 and 2016.
The Justice Department’s landmark antitrust case against Google kicked off in court today, marking the beginning of a trial that will stretch on for months, potentially upending the tech world in the process. At issue is Google’s search business. The Justice Department says that Google has run afoul of antitrust laws in the course of maintaining its top spot in search, while the tech giant argues that it maintains its dominance naturally by offering consumers a superior product.
Because you absolutely deserve to live like Mary-Kate and Ashley gallivanting across Europe on an unlimited budget.
One of Trump's dumbest economic ideas is getting even worse.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through the MLB news of the week, including a new man in charge of the New York Mets, while also previewing two more teams that are likely to be in the MLB playoffs (the Phillies & Rays).
The Education Department this week is hosting events nationwide with 100 participating organizations during its “SAVE on Student Debt” week of action.
Charles McDonald is joined by SB Nation's Justis Mosqueda to dive into the latest in a wild week in the NFL world. The duo start by discussing AI making its way into the NFL before recapping the Greek tragedy that unfolded on the field in last night's Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets primetime matchup, which resulted in Aaron Rodger's unfortunate injury. Later, Charles and Justis give more analysis from NFL Week 1, including the teams they have the least faith in going forward, and cap off the show with analysis about the Green Bay Packers' impressive performance against the Bears and what it means for their season.
A state task force has proposed payments of $1.2 million to individuals, but a new UC Berkeley poll finds that most Californians are opposed to the idea.
The A17 Pro is Apple's most powerful mobile silicon yet.
Model Megan Milan filmed herself in tears after a NYFW makeup artist applied foundation that was several shades too light to her face.
Did influencers ruin New York Fashion Week?
Elon Musk's other companies will benefit from Tesla's supercomputer prowess, analyst Adam Jonas said.
Apple snuck in a significant change to iCloud data storage near the end of its “Wonderlust” iPhone 15 event. The company added two new iCloud+ storage tiers: 6TB ($30 / month) and 12TB ($60 / month).
