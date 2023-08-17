New Jersey police looking for woman who allegedly threw arcade game ball at child during argument
Police in New Jersey are looking for a woman who allegedly threw an arcade game at a child during an argument. (Credit: Cape May Police Department)
Police in New Jersey are looking for a woman who allegedly threw an arcade game at a child during an argument. (Credit: Cape May Police Department)
Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn nearly lost the ball from his first career hit.
Spain's recent success masks years of past struggles for its women's national soccer team, which overcame decades of neglect and machismo to now stand 90 minutes from glory.
A personal loan can be a quick way to get cash. But what if you have a sketchy credit history? Here's how to get a personal loan with bad credit.
Yahoo News breaks down exactly what Trump is being charged with in each case as well as the judges, prosecutors, co-defendants and key dates as he awaits trial
Lotus Type 66 brings to reality a Can-Am race car that never made it past the early design stages more than 50 years ago.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
In a new class action lawsuit filed in the Northern District of California this week, two parents accuse Roblox of illegally facilitating child gambling. While gambling is not allowed on the platform, which hosts millions of virtual games that cater to children and teens, the lawsuit points to third-party gambling sites that invite users to play blackjack, slots, roulette and other games of chance using Roblox's in-game currency. The lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg Law, was filed on behalf of plaintiffs Rachel Colvin and Danielle Sass, two mothers with children who have gambled on third-party sites that tie into Roblox's virtual currency, Robux.
There aren’t any straightforward answers for how to choose between a long-term and short-term certificate of deposit, but a few factors can guide you.
No matter the outcome of Sunday's World Cup Final, the winner will be making history for women's soccer.
The actress joins more than 94,000 Amazon shoppers who adore this Neutrogena moisturizer.
The former UFC middleweight champion has been through 23 surgeries in his life, but the last four have been the toughest and he wasn't sure he'd ever be able to fight again.
Sega Sammy has completed its purchase of ‘Angry Birds’ developer Rovio, officially plunking down a cool $776 million to acquire the company. The deal was first floated back in April, but both companies had to jump through some finalization and regulatory hoops. Sega’s hoping the purchase will give them a stronger foothold in the mobile space, despite the golden days of ‘Angry Birds’ fandom passing almost 15 years ago.
Have you ever wanted to play ‘Twin Peaks’ through the eyes of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper? You’ll soon be able to do just that via the magic of video games. A small French developer called Blue Rose Team has been prepping ‘Twin Peaks: Into the Night’ for a while now, and it just dropped a demo of the fan-made game. The graphics are retro and decidedly PS1-flavored.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.
An autonomous Chevy Bolt robotaxi operated by GM Cruise drove into a construction site and got itself mired in wet concrete.
A Missouri House bill is aimed at incentivizing local athletes to sign with in-state universities.
"Starting a tech company today costs 99% less than it did 18 years ago when Y Combinator was started," says Brett Calhoun, managing director and general partner at Redbud VC. As a result, he says the accelerator model must evolve, as "nearly every early-stage VC will have a 'platform' component to support early-stage founders." In his latest TC+ column, growth marketer Jonathan Martinez describes the process he used to lead his last startup from zero to $1 million ARR in Year One.
Credit cards payments processor Checkout.com is no longer servicing Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, a spokesperson from the exchange told TechCrunch. “There is no impact on our services and users can continue to use on-and off-ramps as usual,” the Binance spokesperson added.
Home-theater setups don't get much easier than this.
No more hoping for the best. Each of these carry-on luggage pieces fits in the overhead compartment. Shop Monos, Samsonite, Away and more.