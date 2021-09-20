New Jersey police officer catches baby dropped from balcony during standoff

A heroic police officer caught a 1-month-old baby who was dropped from a second-story balcony during a tense standoff in New Jersey on Saturday, authorities said.

Jersey City Police Officer Eduardo Matute was standing below the balcony as an unidentified man first dangled and then dropped the baby, according to officials.

The incident began when officers received reports of a man holding a child over the wall of a balcony of a Rose Avenue building. Officer Joseph Casey arrived on the scene first, followed by Matute and other officers, who established a perimeter and began trying to negotiate with the suspect, a city spokesperson said.

The suspect who dropped the baby was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. The infant was taken to a hospital after the fall as a precaution, spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

"Feeling grateful for the efforts of the Jersey City Police Officers who performed heroically today to keep this baby safe. Thank you JCPD!" Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez tweeted.

Feeling grateful for the efforts of the Jersey City Police Officers who performed heroically today to keep this baby safe. Thank you JCPD! #jerseycity pic.twitter.com/UptJWywzEe — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) September 19, 2021

“Kudos to the JCPD and all the officers involved for their heroics and for bringing a safe conclusion to this dangerous situation,” Suarez added.

An extremely dangerous incident developed this morning on Rose Ave in Jersey City in which a man was threatening a one-month-old baby. Kudos to the JCPD and all the officers involved for their heroics and for bringing a safe conclusion to this dangerous situation. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) September 18, 2021

