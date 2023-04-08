New Jersey police officer shot, civilian injured

A police officer in New Jersey was shot in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on Saturday afternoon, along with a civilian.

The officer and the injured woman are being treated at St. Luke's Hospital. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer told News 12 New Jersey that a bullet went through the officer's car door and into his leg.

Pfeiffer said that investigators believe the suspect, who shot the woman in the torso, died of a self-inflicted gunshot. Both victims were conscious and alert before being transported to the hospital.

The Town of Phillipsburg wrote on Facebook that there is no longer a threat to the public.

NEW JERSEY SCHOOL SUICIDE: MOM TO VIEW VIDEO AFTER BULLIED DAUGHTER'S DEATH

A police officer in New Jersey was shot in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on Saturday afternoon, along with a civilian.

"The Phillipsburg Police Department is actively investigating a shooting incident," the Facebook post read. "At this time there is no immediate threat to the public and there is no confirmed information to be released."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Town Councilman Peter Marino told NJ.com that the shooting demonstrates how needed police officers are in the community.

"This is a sad day for Phillipsburg. We need more police," Marino said. Another resident said that he heard several rounds of shots from his apartment.

ADRIANA KUCH DEATH: NJ PARENTS, STUDENTS ERUPT AT SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AFTER BULLIED TEEN'S SUICIDE

Local police departments, such as Hackettstown Police Department and Lebanon Township Police Department, wrote Facebook posts offering their thoughts and prayers.

"Please pray for the Phillipsburg officer and the civilian who were both wounded," the New Jersey State PBA wrote in a Twitter post.

No other information about the shooting is available at this time.