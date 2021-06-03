New Jersey police officers injured by 'mob' during arrest attempt; suspects apprehended unharmed: report

Two Newark, N.J., police officers and an Essex County detective were allegedly jumped by a mob while trying to make a firearms arrest Tuesday, according to a police union.

Four men in their 20s and 30s were arrested in connection with the incident, two at the scene and two later in the week.

The officers were "pummeled, kicked in the head and choked by a violent mob," according to the National Fraternal Order of Police.

"Despite the rising, targeted violence against the brave men & women of law enforcement, they continue to protect and serve," the organization tweeted Wednesday. "We can’t #Defund this type of heroism and dedication."

The officers called for backup and exercised restraint during the struggle, Newark Fraternal Order of Police President James Stewart told local media. He did not immediately return a Fox News call requesting comment.

"I am especially thankful that the officers involved were very intentional about resolving the incident as peacefully as possible," Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara told NJ Advance Media. "They were clearly in danger, but because of their exceptional restraint, not one of the suspects involved was injured. The performance of these officers is commendable, especially in today’s climate, where similarly minor incidents have resulted in unpredictable outcomes."

The officers, however, sustained minor injuries and were briefly hospitalized.

Two brothers of the firearms suspect tried to stop the arrest, according to the report. Stewart told NJ.com that the officers were thrown to the ground, and their bodycams were torn off and smashed.

Four men face three counts apiece of aggravated assault of police officer, as well as other charges.

They were identified as Newark residents Branden Rodwell, 31, Jaykil Rodwell, 28, and Jasper Spivey, 24, as well as Justin Rodwell, 30, of Irvington.

"This mentality that people do not have to abide by the law, this complete lack of respect for law enforcement must end," Stewart told the news outlet. "I look forward to the statement from the mayor of Newark demanding a full investigation."

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, the son of the late radical poet Amiri Baraka, did not respond to a Fox News request for comment.

According to the national FOP, ambush-style attacks on officers are up 50% so far this year compared to the same period in 2020.

At least 128 officers had been shot around the country between Jan. 1 and June 1, according to the organization. Twenty-six of those officers died as a result. And 27 ambush-style attacks resulted in 35 officers shot.