New Jersey police search for semi truck after bloodied woman seen screaming for help inside

A search is underway in New Jersey for a white tractor-trailer cab after a woman was allegedly spotted bloodied, yelling and appearing to be in distress, inside.

The woman was seen yelling for help on Wednesday in the cabin of the truck at around 2 p.m. on Route 130 headed towards the Ridge Road exit, according to South Brunswick Police.

A witness said the woman appeared to be bleeding from her face and reported seeing the male truck driver pull her “back into the cab,” police said.

Police in New Jersey are searching for a white semi-truck after a bloodied woman was allegedly seen yelling from the big rig's cabin Wednesday. (So Brunswick Police Department / Twitter)

The witness was a customer at a car dealership who saw the semi-truck pull over and saw the woman try to jump from it, NBC New York reported.

Police said the woman was nearly completely out of the cab before she was forced back in.

Grainy footage shared by police shows a person who spotted the woman walking towards the truck before it quickly speeds off onto a busy roadway.

As of Wednesday evening, police described the vehicle as a white Volvo tractor trailer cab with blue letters on the side.

The victim was described as a white or Hispanic woman in her 20s with long brown hair wearing a brown flannel shirt.

The suspect was described as an older white male, who was bald and had a white beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Brunswick Police 732-329-4646.