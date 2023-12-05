New Jersey politicians zeroing in on the state's potholes

A bill in the Legislature would require the New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) to do an annual count of potholes on state roadways and to log pothole damage claims filed by affected drivers.

The legislation, introduced in 2022 by state Sen. Anthony Bucco (R-Morris), would also require the DOT to keep the pothole count and damage claims information publicly available on its website. On Nov. 27, the Senate Transportation Committee voted in favor of moving the bill to the Senate floor for a vote.

The proposed annual data report is expected to help the Legislature better implement solutions, Bucco said.

Through the annual report, the DOT would also account for the number of potholes that had been repaired in previous years along with the cost of those repairs, and the cost of settling damage claims filed by commuters.

The DOT last issued a report on road conditions in 2020. That report showed that 39.8% of state roadways were in good condition; 24.5% were in fair condition; and 35.7% were deficient or in “a serious condition that warrants treatment as soon as possible.”

“This bill wouldn’t address the timeliness of the reports. Under the law they are required to submit a report to the governor and Legislature every year,” Bucco said.

“If the DOT hasn’t issued a report since fiscal year 2020, then the DOT commissioner should be held to account by the Legislature and the Murphy administration,” he added.

