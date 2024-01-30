Jersey pride? Here's how one town in Florida was named for Manalapan

Did you know there's a Manalapan in Florida?

It's no coincidence.

Apparently when some New Jerseyans fled south for warmer climes, they took more than a penchant for pork roll with them.

The Palm Beach Post says Manalapan, Florida, was "named by a group of settlers from Manalapan, NJ, who established a settlement on the north side of Boynton Inlet," according to a local historian.

There's no place like home?

One of those settlers was John Collins, who later became "a key figure in Miami Beach history," with Collins Avenue there named after him, according to the newspaper.

According to the town's municipal website, it was "first recorded in history in 1889 when President Benjamin Harrison granted George H. K. Carter a homestead on the yet unnamed land. (T)he sparsely populated settlement was incorporated in 1931 by Commodore Harold Vanderbilt with the granting of a charter to the 'Town of Manalapan.'"

It's a unique town, with two separate areas that are contiguous only by water, the site says. It shares Hypoluxo Island with the Town of Lantana, and "the more secluded area of Manalapan occupies about the southern one-third of the island."

What does Manalapan mean?

Manalapan, New Jersey, was established in 1848.

According to the Asbury Park Press' own local historian, reporter Erik Larsen, "the name is attributed to a phrase in the language of the Lenni-Lenape people. However, little is known about the language of New Jersey's native inhabitants and no one knows what Manalapan really means. Over the years, the name has been translated into a variety of meanings, including 'covered swamp (with) edible roots,' 'good bread' or 'good land to settle.'"

If it's the latter, the New Jersey migrants certainly took it to heart in naming their new Florida digs.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: How Manalapan Florida got its name from New Jersey