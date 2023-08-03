Jersey residents affected by PFAS consider legal action

Eleanor Colley said her firm had spoken to about 10 islanders

Jersey residents who think their health was impacted by chemicals that leaked into their water supply 30 years ago are considering a group legal action.

PFAS, used in firefighting foam, leaked into the area by the airport's fire training ground in the early 1990s.

Blood tests of residents were carried out last year and a majority had elevated levels of a PFAS compound.

Jersey Advocate Eleanor Colley said her firm had spoken to about 10 islanders about pursuing a compensation claim.

She said her law firm Viberts "were in the early stages of investigating any claim".

Ms Colley believed that if it went ahead it would be the first collective action about PFAS in the British Isles.

She said: "Many of these people feel that they have health concerns arising out of their exposure to PFAS chemicals and they may have some sort of claim to receive compensation.

"They've only known about this since they received their blood results."

Ms Colley said: "This has affected many local people, I think we all know someone who has been impacted or lives or has lived in the contaminated area."

Financial compensation

Graeme Farmer, 57, lived in a cottage near the training ground in the mid-1990s.

Five years ago he was diagnosed with blood cancer and believes his health problems are linked to the chemicals.

Mr Farmer said: "Like everybody we'd like to see our health back.

"But that isn't possible - that only leaves financial compensation which everybody deserves.

"It's the way forward, I don't want to take the road [of collective action], I don't think it's necessary, the government needs to be responsible."

Ms Colley said: "At this stage we are not sure who any potential defendant would be, although it's likely to be a States of Jersey entity and potentially the manufacturer of the chemicals."

