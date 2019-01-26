New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR), there’s is a financially-robust , dividend-paying company with a a great track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on New Jersey Resources here.

Established dividend payer with adequate balance sheet

In the previous year, NJR has ramped up its bottom line by 77%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did NJR outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Gas Utilities industry expansion, which generated a 35% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! NJR’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. NJR seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.27x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NYSE:NJR Income Statement Export January 26th 19 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, NJR is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 2.5%.

NYSE:NJR Historical Dividend Yield January 26th 19 More

Next Steps:

For New Jersey Resources, I’ve put together three important factors you should look at:

